Vivo Y100A 5G and Vivo Y100 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: A Win for Budget-Conscious Consumers

In a move that is sure to delight budget-conscious smartphone buyers, Vivo has officially slashed the prices of its popular Y100 and Y100A models in India. The price cut of Rs. 2,000 is already applicable across various online platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo’s own online store.

New Pricing Details

Vivo Y100: The price for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now set at Rs. 21,999, down from the original price of Rs. 23,999.

Vivo Y100A: Available at a price of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 23,999.

Color Options

Both handsets are available in a variety of color options including Metal Black, Pacific Blue, and Twilight Gold, giving consumers more choices to match their style.

Additional Offers

Apart from the price cut, Vivo is also offering Rs. 2,000 off on EMI transactions for select bank cardholders, making it an even more attractive deal for potential buyers.

Why This Matters

Vivo’s decision to reduce the prices comes as a strategic move to capture a larger share of the budget smartphone market in India. Previously, these devices saw a Rs. 1,000 price cut, indicating Vivo’s aggressive pricing strategy to stay competitive.

Summary

In a nutshell, the new price cut makes the Vivo Y100 and Y100A models more accessible to a wider audience. With impressive specifications and now more affordable pricing, these smartphones are expected to gain significant traction in the Indian market.

Key Takeaways

Vivo Y100 and Y100A prices in India have been officially reduced by Rs. 2,000.

The new prices are effective immediately and are available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo’s online store.

Additional Rs. 2,000 off on EMI transactions for select bank cardholders.

For those in the market for a new smartphone, now is the perfect time to consider the Vivo Y100 and Y100A models. With the new price cut and additional offers, these phones offer great value for money.

Note: All information is based on the latest updates as of September 2023.