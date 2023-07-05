boAt launches ‘Airdopes Alpha’ – True Wireless Earbuds with Long Battery Life  

Taking the personal audio accessory to new heights, boAt (Imagine Marketing), India’s No.1 audio and wearables brand, is extremely proud to introduce its flagship TWS earbuds — Airdopes Alpha. The new earwear boasts of advanced features with rich audio delivery, premium aesthetics, and long battery life, revealing an ultimate TWS that presents a perfect balance of power, performance, and style.

Offering the best-in-class technologies, the boAt Airdopes Alpha is a pair of earwear that you will fall in love with the moment you eye it. Built with perfection, a design so premium with a smooth matte-finished case and sparkly earbuds, in rich and appealing colours, you are destined to attract eyeballs from all around. Each earbud is crafted using skin-friendly ABS and is protected against water and sweat (IPX5) so you can safely use them all day, while commuting, or during those intense workouts. The buds also feature a touch-sensitive surface so you can control your music, attend voice, and video calls, and even keep in touch with your smartphone’s voice assistant without fumbling around with passcodes and apps. Thanks to IWP™ Technology, you simply need to flick open the case and your buds are instantly connected to your smartphone, ready for entertainment. Lastly, the Airdopes Alpha is designed with a Pocketable ID that’s extremely compact so you can achieve your goals with confidence and move to your own rhythm.

Ensuring you get the latest in technology and superior audio performance, the Alpha sports large and robust 13mm dynamic drivers featuring an unbeatable boAt Signature Sound ready to dominate your music world. With a perfectly tuned bass and a thumping listening experience, the buds will transport you to a completely different world. Ensuring your calls are clean, crisp, and clear, the Alpha incorporates dual microphones featuring ENx™ technology for a smooth calling experience so you can dominate any conversation — be it in a crowded room or on a busy street. The Alpha is also ready to go down the gaming street with you with BEAST™ Mode offering up to 50ms low latency and lag-free audio. Finally, the Alpha can effortlessly take down its contenders owing to its mammoth 35-hour total battery life along with ASAP™ Charge technology. Get the power of 120 minutes with a minuscule 10-minute charge — thanks to its USB-C lightning-fast charging interface that gets you on the road in no time.

The Airdopes Alpha TWS Earbuds are offered in Jet Black, Swedish White and Dark Cyan and will be available at an introductory price of Rs 799 on boAt-lifestyle.com and Flipkart.

About Imagine Marketing Limited (Parent company of boAt):

Established in 2013 by Aman Gupta & Sameer Mehta, Imagine Marketing Ltd. offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, mobile accessories, and much more. Under the Imagine umbrella, boAt came to life and was able to disrupt the audio industry to become the #1 Audio brand in the country (In terms of shipments per the latest IDC data). boAt’s portfolio offers well-designed, innovative, and distinctive fashionable lifestyle-oriented products at attractive price points targeted at a young and widely addressable audience within India. Furthermore, with a massive cultural shift towards DIY post covid, Imagine Marketing Ltd. forayed into personal care appliances and introduced MISFIT, a self-care and grooming brand with the motto ‘Never Fit In’, the brand is aimed at addressing gender stigma through a colourful brand vision and bold conversations. In 2020, Imagine Marketing also acquired RedGear, a gaming accessory brand that deals in gaming keyboards, mice, gamepads, and headphones. RedGear aims to bring gaming to the masses and support the ones who wish to turn their passion into their profession. Imagine Marketing has associated itself with global names such as Qualcomm and Dolby to innovate their products and is backed by Warburg Pincus, a global private equity fund. The company currently has offices across Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru.