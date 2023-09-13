Noise Air Buds 3 and Air Buds Pro 3 Launched in India: Affordable Audio Excellence

In an exciting development for tech enthusiasts and audio aficionados alike, Noise, the popular Indian electronics brand, has officially launched its latest products in the true wireless earbuds category – the Noise Air Buds 3 and Noise Air Buds Pro 3. Packed with cutting-edge features and boasting an attractive starting price of just Rs 1,399, these earbuds are set to revolutionize the way we experience audio.

Unveiling Innovation: Noise Air Buds 3

Outstanding Sound Quality: The Noise Air Buds 3 are designed to deliver exceptional audio quality. Equipped with high-quality drivers, these earbuds offer clear, crisp, and immersive sound, making them ideal for music enthusiasts, gamers, and anyone seeking an elevated audio experience.

Advanced Noise Cancellation: Noise Air Buds 3 feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which effectively reduces ambient noise, ensuring that you can enjoy your music or calls without any disturbances.

Sleek Design: These earbuds come in a sleek and compact design, making them comfortable to wear for extended periods. They are also water-resistant, adding to their durability.

Long Battery Life: With a battery life of up to 20 hours, including both the earbuds and the charging case, Noise Air Buds 3 ensure uninterrupted music playback throughout the day.

Touch Controls: Easily control your music and calls with touch-sensitive controls on the earbuds, adding convenience to your daily life.

Introducing Pro-level Performance: Noise Air Buds Pro 3

Premium Sound Quality: The Noise Air Buds Pro 3 take audio excellence to the next level with enhanced sound quality, ensuring every note and beat is crystal clear.

Hybrid Noise Cancellation: These earbuds feature Hybrid Noise Cancellation, combining both Active and Passive Noise Cancellation for an even more immersive listening experience.

Comfortable Fit: Designed with ergonomics in mind, Noise Air Buds Pro 3 offer a secure and comfortable fit, perfect for workouts or long listening sessions.

Extended Battery Life: Enjoy up to 25 hours of battery life, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day without interruptions.

Voice Assistant Integration: Access your favorite virtual assistant with ease, thanks to seamless voice assistant integration.

Affordable Excellence

One of the most noteworthy aspects of these new offerings from Noise is their affordability. With a starting price of just Rs 1,399, the Noise Air Buds 3 and Noise Air Buds Pro 3 bring top-tier audio quality and cutting-edge features to a wider audience.

Availability

Both the Noise Air Buds 3 and Noise Air Buds Pro 3 are now available for purchase on Noise’s official website and leading e-commerce platforms.

In a world where high-quality audio often comes with a hefty price tag, Noise has managed to strike a balance between performance and affordability. With the launch of the Noise Air Buds 3 and Noise Air Buds Pro 3, consumers in India can now enjoy a superior audio experience without breaking the bank. These earbuds are poised to make a significant impact in the Indian audio market, offering users a taste of true wireless audio excellence at an accessible price point. Don’t miss out on this audio revolution; get your Noise Air Buds 3 or Noise Air Buds Pro 3 today!

Key Highlights: