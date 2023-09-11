VingaJoy Launches 3-In-1 SP-840 Wireless Speakers, TWS Earbuds, and Mobile Stand 

Amid this festive season of raksha-bandhan, VingaJoy is all set to make this occasion better for tech savvy siblings. The Made in India brand is here with its new launch multi-functional gadgets. The leading audio brand has launch VingaJoy SP-840 portable speaker with earbuds and mobile stand has launched amid this festive season.

VingaJoy SP-840 speaker and earbuds are designed through a complex R&D process and ensure the safe charging and provide best sound quality at the same time. The compact yet very quirky design of the gadgets is the attration for your tech savvy sibling and can be perfect present as all of the feature are coming in just 2999/- rupees only.

The compact design of VingaJoy SP-840 speaker is one of the standout features of the product. Speaker is integrated in-built earbuds case, which showcases an ingenious design that not only facilitates hassle-free charging but also ensures safe storage as well. This portable speaker’s innovative design allows you to carry two essential devices at once, making it exceptionally travel-friendly. The earbuds offer an impressive playtime of 30 hours, while the speaker provides a decent 4 hours of playtime.

Another distinctive feature of the device is that it blocks the noise coming from outside and gives a seamless, pleasant experience of noise cancellation no matter how crowded the area is. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and a type-c interface. The wireless speaker is universally compatible and can easily be paired with iPhones, Android devices and laptops. The speaker comes with multiple connectivity options, including USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card, and AUX, allowing anyone to play their favourite songs.

The accompanying TWS earbuds deliver an astonishing 30 hours of playtime, promising extended periods of immersive audio entertainment along with active noise cancellation (ANC) for an enhanced experience. Furthermore, the SP-840 speakers offer versatile compatibility by supporting to a wide array of user preferences.

Perfectly timed for the festive season, this groundbreaking offering is poised to elevate audio experiences with its innovative features and exceptional versatility. Engineered for peak performance, the SP-480 wireless speakers boast an impressive Bluetooth version 5.3 with a generous range of 10 meters, ensuring seamless connectivity across devices. With rechargeable battery further enhances the convenience factor, ensuring swift and efficient charging.

During the launch event, Mr. Mandeep Arora, Co-Founder ofVingaJoy, expressed his excitement, stating, “I am thrilled to introduce the VingaJoy SP 840 – a triumphant fusion of innovation, functionality, and emotion. Beyond its role as a 3-in-1 portable speaker, inbuilt earbuds, and versatile stand, it holds a deeper significance. This remarkable creation isn’t just a gadget; it’s a bridge that connects technology with the bonds of tradition. With Rakhi around the corner, the SP 840 emerges as an ideal gift, symbolizing the harmony between modernity and cherished relationships. A testament to our commitment to shaping memorable experiences and fostering connections.”