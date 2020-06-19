Asus is yet to launch its year 2020 flagship smartphone though that is likely to happen soon now that it has been spotted on the Geekbench site recently. Discovered by tipster Ashish Yadav and verified by Gadgets 360, the ZenFone 7 is however mentioned on the website with the codename ‘asus ZF’. Experts have been quick to decipher that to be the ZenFone 7 in reality.

The listing also mentions the processor as ‘kona’ which again happens to be the code name for the flagship processor, Snapdragon 865. The phone is also shown to run Android 10 and will have crazy memory figures of 16 GB. The phone also returned a single-core test score of 973 and an impressive 3346 for the multi-core test score.

Unfortunately, that is almost all that we know of the Asus flagship phone at the moment. A precise launch window is also unknown right now though it likely is to happen sometime soon, possibly within the next few weeks itself.

The ZenFone 7 will also be the successor to the ZenFone 6 that Asus had launched last year and went on to be an instant hit thanks to its unique flip camera design. The same enabled the rear camera to flip over so that it served as the selfie shooter as well, with the display extending all the way to the top edge with neither a notch nor a punch hole disrupting the flow.

However, it is yet unknown what the ZenFone 7 is going to look like. Some leaks had earlier claimed Asus adopting the more conventional punch-hole display for the 2020 flagship model, which means the end of the road for the otherwise brilliant flip camera design.

In a related development, the Asus ROG Phone III too got leaked revealing a few key features Those include a 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED display having a refresh rate of 144 Hz. No points for guessing the phone is will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and will have 16 gigs of memory. Further, it is going to be a massive 6000 mAh battery for the gaming device, with 30W fast charging support.

More details awaited. Stay tuned.