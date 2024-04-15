Zoom Rolls Out Major AI-Powered Features

Zoom unveils AI Companion in major platform overhaul, offering smart productivity tools and customizable AI features, enhancing user privacy and collaboration.

Zoom Video Communications has significantly revamped its platform, introducing the Zoom AI Companion, an extensive update marking its biggest overhaul in a decade. The AI Companion, powered by generative AI technology from Zoom and industry leaders such as OpenAI and Anthropic, brings a suite of new tools designed to enhance productivity and collaboration within its ecosystem.

At the heart of the update is the rebranded Zoom IQ, now known as Zoom AI Companion, which integrates deeply with various aspects of the Zoom platform including meetings, team chat, email, and the Zoom Whiteboard. Among the most notable features are AI-driven meeting summaries that can be shared directly via Zoom Team Chat and email, and smart chat composition tools that utilize OpenAI’s technology to draft messages tailored to the context of ongoing conversations.

Furthermore, Zoom has introduced a conversational interface for the AI Companion, enabling users to interact directly with the AI to get updates on projects, fetch information from documents and emails, and even manage tasks during meetings. The AI also supports real-time feedback on user participation in meetings and offers guidance to improve conversational and presentation skills.

Zoom emphasizes its commitment to user privacy with the AI Companion being optional and controllable at the administrative level, ensuring that AI functionalities can be turned off or on according to user preferences and privacy concerns.

This major update aims to not only boost user engagement by simplifying and automating tasks but also addresses the diverse needs of its customer base by allowing for customization of the AI models to better fit different organizational contexts.

For businesses and individuals reliant on Zoom for daily communications, these enhancements are set to redefine interaction dynamics by merging intuitive AI support with the familiar functionalities of the platform.