Samsung Galaxy S24 Leak: Next-Gen Smartphones Detailed

Explore the latest leak on Samsung Galaxy S24 series revealing new features, camera upgrades, and more ahead of the January launch event.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is shaping up to be a substantial upgrade over its predecessors, with leaks revealing impressive specs for the entire lineup, including the base S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models. As anticipation builds for the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, a comprehensive leak has surfaced, providing a detailed look at what we can expect from Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones.

At the heart of the new Galaxy S24 series will be the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, indicating Samsung’s commitment to delivering top-tier performance across all models. This move dispels previous speculations about the base S24 model being equipped with a less powerful Exynos 2400 chip, ensuring that the entire lineup benefits from the latest in processing technology.

Display technology also sees a significant leap, with all models featuring Dynamic AMOLED screens capable of reaching an eye-watering 2,600 nits of brightness, ensuring unparalleled visibility even in direct sunlight. The S24 boasts a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, the S24+ upgrades to a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, and the S24 Ultra tops the range with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, each designed to deliver crisp, vivid visuals.

Camera capabilities are a key focus, with the S24 and S24+ both sporting a 50MP primary camera. The S24 Ultra, however, takes photography to the next level with a 200MP main sensor, supporting 8K video recording across the lineup. Notably, the S24 Ultra advertises a 10x telephoto capability, achieved through innovative sensor cropping techniques, despite the physical hardware supporting up to 5x optical zoom.

Storage and memory configurations differ across the series, with the base S24 starting at 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the S24+ and S24 Ultra offer 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Battery capacities are tailored to each model’s needs, with the S24 equipped with a 4,000mAh unit, the S24+ a 4,900mAh battery, and the S24 Ultra featuring a robust 5,000mAh battery, promising extended usage times.

This leak not only highlights the technological advancements Samsung is bringing to its flagship line but also sets high expectations for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. As the tech community eagerly awaits official confirmation, these details offer a tantalizing glimpse into the future of Samsung’s smartphone offerings​.