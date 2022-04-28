Xiaomi gets into flagship mode, launches Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 TV in India

Xiaomi launched a trio of top-of-the-line products in India in three diverse segments. These include the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone, the Xiaomi Pad 5, and the Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 TV. All of the devices come across as flagship offerings that can pose a stiff challenge to the segment leaders. Here is a brief introduction to each of the devices Xiaomi launched in India in the smartphone, tablet, and smart TV segments.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is designed to provide a flagship feel and offers the build and style matching the same. The front is dominated by the 6.73-inch display having WQHD+ resolution. The display offers a 480 Hz touch sampling rate and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Then there also is a layer of the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for added protection.

On the other side of it lies a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which happens to be the first choice for most flagship phones this year. The phone comes in two configurations with – 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and the top-end version with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

For optics, there is the triple camera system at the rear though the arrangement is unlike anything you have seen on any recent smartphone offerings. There is the large 50 MP primary camera on the top of the camera bump with a 50 MP telephoto lens and a 50 MP ultra-wide angle lens placed along the left of the camera bump. On the right, you have the capsule-sized LED flash. The front gets a 32 MP sensor for selfies and video chats.

Another highlight of the phone is the 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support that the smartphone’s integrated 4600 mAh battery gets. Both should allow for an extremely fast battery top-up times. For software, the phone runs MIUI 13 out of the box which is based on the latest Android 12. Then there also are Harman Kardon speakers onboard. The phone comes in shades of Pink, Black, and Blue.

Coming to its price, the Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at Rs. 62,999 for the 8 GB RAM version while the version with 12 GB of RAM is priced at Rs. 66,999. The sale in India starts on May 2 though there is also going to be a sale on May 1 where buyers might get additional discounts along with other trade-in options as well. Further, those intending to buy the phone using ICICI Bank are likely to get discounts of about Rs. 6000.

Xiaomi Pad 5

This happens to be the first tablet that the Chinese Chinese company has launched in India in seven years. The tablet seems well built and comes with all the features expected out of a decent tablet.

For instance, there is the 10.95-inch display on top having a 2.5K+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Powering the tablet is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor which works in tandem with 6 GB of RAM along with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Keeping things moving is an 8720 mAh battery which should allow for decent run times. The tablet also comes with a 22.5W fast-charging brick. However, it is only the Wi-Fi version of the tablet that has been launched in India even though Xiaomi does offer an LTE model of the same in China. The tablet runs MIUI 13 for Pad which Xiaomi said has been optimized for operation on a tablet device.

The rest of the specs include Dolby Atmos tuned quad-speaker arrangement along with 8 MP and 13 MP cameras at the front and rear respectively. The rear 13 Mp camera also includes a scan moe which should be handy for students or other professionals who need to scan documents on a regular basis. Then there is Smart Pen support as well which is attachable to the side of the tablet magnetically. That is also how it picks up its charge as well. Apart from the Smart Pen, the tablet also comes with a Xiaomi Pad Keyboard which serves the dual purpose of a keyboard and tablet cover. However, both the Pen and the Keyboard cover will have to be bought extra.

As for its price, the Xiaomi Pad 5 starts at Rs 24,999 for the model with 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 TV

The Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 TV is the third device that the Chinese company announced in India. This also happens to be the first OLED TV that the company introduced in the Indian market. As should be perceptible, the TV comes with a 55-inch OLED panel having a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Other highlights of the 10-bit panel include its 60 Hz refresh rate and 98.5 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

The TV also boasts of support for Dolby Vision IQ technology which allows for just the right level of display brightness to match the surrounding lighting condition, all of which takes place automatically. Besides, there is support for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG as well. Then there is the IMAX Enhanced certification too which ensures the audio and video quality is consistent with IMAX Enhanced content.

Powering the TV is a MediaTek 9617 SoC having 4x Cortex-A73 CPU cores. Then there is Mali G52 MC1 GPU on board too, as is 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of ROM. It runs Android TV 11 while users can opt for the Xiaomi Patchwall UI as well which will allow access to 30 different apps. For sound, there is the 8-driver 30 W speaker system with Dolby Atmos and DTS X surround sound.

Ports that the TV comes with include 3x HDMI 2.1 ports of which one supports eARC, 2x USB ports, Ethernet, composite in, optical out, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 as well. Then there are far-field microphones that the TV comes integrated with which allow for interaction with Google Assistant for further communication with other smart home gadgets at home.

Coming to price, the Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 will set one back a cool Rs. 89,999. Sale in starts on May 19, 2022. Those opting to buy using an HDFC Bank credit card are eligible for a Rs. 6000 discount as well.