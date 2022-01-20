The Xiaomi 11t Pro has been launched in India. The phone which packs some solid specs was first unveiled in September. It features the Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 16 MP selfie camera, a 108 MP rear primary camera, and 5G connectivity. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery backed by 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi 11t Pro price and availability in India

The Xiaomi 11t Pro is available in three versions.

8 GB + 128 GB priced at Rs. 39,999

8 GB + 256 GB priced at Rs. 41,999

12 GB + 256 GB priced at Rs. 43,999

Opting to buy the phone using a Citi Bank credit card will lead to a discount of Rs. 5000 right away. Check other launch offers and discounts.

The phone comes in exciting shades of Meteorite Black, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue.

The phone is currently already on sale in the country and can be ordered via Amazon or the Mi Home along with other authorized retail outlets.

Xiaomi 11t Pro specs

The phone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen having a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. There is also a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus on top for added protection. The display also comes with a punch hole right at the top middle which accommodates the 16 MP selfie camera. Amusingly, for a phone in this price range, there isn’t an under-display fingerprint sensor provided. Instead, the power button along the right spine comes embedded with the fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, it is the SD 888 chipset that powers the phone and is coupled to an 8 GB RAM on the base model along with 12 GB memory on the top version. Onboard storage ranges from 128 GB to 256 GB on the top model. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 right out of the box, with the company promising three years of Android updates along with four years of security updates and patches.

The rear features a triple camera system comprising of a 108 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5 MP tele macro shooter. Complementing the three is an LED flash. A 5000 mAh battery keeps the phone alive and is supported by 120W charging, which Xiaomi said will top up the battery within just 17 mins.

Apart from these, the Xiaomi 11t Pro also boasts of a highly accomplished audio capability brought about by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Other audio features include Hi-Res Audio certification with audio tuning done by Harman Kardon. Among the other highlights of the phone include 5G connectivity and NFC while there is a UB Type-C port too for charging and data transfers.