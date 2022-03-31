OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announced Globally

After launching it months ahead in China, OnePlus finally announced its flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro in global markets. The phone packs a 6.7″ Quad HD+ E4 AMOLED curved screen with LTPO 2.0 for 1-120Hz variable refresh rate switching. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, there is a 48MP main (Sony IMX789) sensor that was seen on the previous generation phone with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle Samsung JN1 sensor with a 150-degree field of view, and an 8MP 3.3x telephoto camera. There is also a 32MP (Sony IMX616) selfie camera on the front. The phone uses the second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode offers 12-bit RAW photography from all the rear cameras. This also includes the Hasselblad color science 2.0. OnePlus also has improved the construction of the phone and the rear camera module now has a ceramic cover, along with Gorilla Glass on the back and Gorilla Glass Victus on the front with a metal frame.

The phone gets a dual-cell 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W Warp Charge 50 Wireless fast charging, and reverse wireless charging. Other notable omissions this time comes in the form of a lack of IP rating, and some changes done in the optics compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colors options. It is priced at INR 66,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version while the top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs INR 71,999. The phone will be available from Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and other offline channels starting April 5th.