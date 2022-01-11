While the Indian audiences are waiting for the OnePlus 9RT to be launched in the country, the brand has gone ahead and announced the series in China. For now, only the 10 Pro has been released with the speculation that the vanilla OnePlus 10 will be announced at a later date.

The phone packs a 6.7″ Quad HD+ E4 AMOLED curved screen with LTPO 2.0 for 1-120Hz variable refresh rate switching. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. In terms of optics, there is a 48MP main (Sony IMX789) sensor that was seen on the previous generation phone with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle Samsung JN1 sensor with a 150-degree field of view, and an 8MP 3.3x telephoto camera. There is also a 32MP (Sony IMX616) selfie camera on the front.

The phone uses the second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode offers 12-bit RAW photography from all the rear cameras. This also includes the Hasselblad color science 2.0. OnePlus also has improved the construction on the phone and the rear camera module now has a ceramic cover, along with Gorilla Glass on the back and Gorilla Glass Victus on the front with a metal frame. The phone gets a dual-cell 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W Warp Charge 50 Wireless fast charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest color options. It is priced at 4699 yuan (INR 54,999 approx.) for the 8/128GB model, 4999 yuan (INR 57,999 approx.) for the 8/256GB model while the top-end 12/256GB model costs 5299 yuan (INR 61,999 approx.). All three models are on pre-order starting today with open sales starting January 13th.

Along with 10 Pro, OnePlus also launched a special silver color variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro that will also go on sale starting January 13th.