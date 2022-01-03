OnePlus fans have been deliberately waiting for the brand to announce the OnePlus 9RT in the Indian market for a long time now. Poised with delays, the phone was first launched in the China market in October last year. This will be the successor to the popular OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 8T which were launched earlier. The launch date has now finally been set for 14th January and we will be seeing the new OnePlus Buds Z2 tws at the launch as well.

Like with previous models, these new products will also be sold exclusively via Amazon and OnePlus.in online and OnePlus stores offline. The phone comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC and packs a large 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600Hz touch sampling rate. On the optics front, it gets a triple camera setup on the rear with the main Sony IMX766 50MP sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera that has been a long-standing tradition on OnePlus flagships. All this is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that comes with 65W fast charging support.

Moving on to the Buds Z2, these are the successor to the popular Buds Z and have been overhauled quite a bit. These now support Active Noise Cancellation that was missing on the previous model. The Buds Z2 gets a pair of 11mm dynamic drivers on either side, have a triple mic setup, gets the transparency mode, Dolby Atmos support, and IP55 rating. These also get flash charge support.

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to be offered in two RAM/storage options and two colors, while the Buds Z2 will also be available in two shades. As for the pricing, since the phone is already coming to India quite late, we expect it to be priced competitively.