The OnePlus 8T 5G is finally here, and how! As should already be known, the OnePlus 8T comes across as a mid-year flagship from the Chinese company and is further development over the already brilliant OnePlus 8 launched earlier in the year. However, what is amazing is that the company still managed to improve on the original OnePlus 8.

The display remains the same at 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED panel though the refresh rate has gone up to 120 Hz from the 90 Hz of its predecessor. The display has a Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of around 0.3 while delivering a peak brightness of 1,100 nits.

The processor is the same Snapdragon 865 paired to either an 8 GB of 12 GB of memory. You also have two options with the storage – 128 GB and 256 GB. The Snapdragon X55 5G Modem ensures you have seamless 5G connectivity at all times. Plus, there is dual-mode NSA + SA 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support to allow for a superior internet experience.

Powering the phone is a 4500 mAh battery though this time, there is a larger WarpCharge 65 based charger for super quick energy top-ups. OnePlus is claiming a day’s worth of charge can be had with just 15 mins of plugging in while a full charge can be attained in 39 mins. Plus, there are a dozen temperature sensors as well along with an encryption chip in the adapter and cable to ensure complete safety. Another huge plus with the new phone is that it comes pre-loaded with Android 11 right out of the box.

On the rear, there is the quad-camera system comprising of a 48 MP primary camera with OIS. Then there is a 16 MP ultra wide-angle lens along with a 2 MP macro lens and a 5 MP monochrome camera. On the front, there is the 16 MP selfie shooter with the familiar buttons as you have with other OnePlus phones.

The OnePlus 8T with its Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver finishes is quite a looker too. The price starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model while the 12 GB + 256 GB model will set you back Rs. 45,999. The phone will go on sale from Amazon.in starting 16 October, 12 AM onwards for Amazon Prime members. OnePlus Red Cable Club members too will get to buy the phone on the same date and time. Open sale starts on October 17, when the Great Indian Shopping festival gets underway. Check out for launch offers and discounts.