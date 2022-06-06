Top 5 Smartphones Under INR 10,000

Smartphones today are a necessity. With most of the brands launching their flagship products at a high price, consumers have to shed a lot of money from their pockets to get even basic upgrades and features on their smartphone. However, few brands are still fighting with the odd and are trying to provide best in class technology as well as features to their consumers, at an affordable price.

Here is the list of the top 5 smartphones you can consider if you are looking to buy one with the best technology and features under INR 10,000.

Infinix Smart 6: The Infinix Smart 6, which costs Rs 7,499, measures 165.4 x 73.4 x 8.8 mm (6.51 x 2.89 x 0.35 in) and comes in Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, and Polar Black.This phone is driven by a 12 nm Helio A22 2.0 GHz Quad-core processor and it features up to 4 GB of RAM, out of which 2 GB of RAM is virtual, to give you a jitter-free user experience. It also comes with 64 GB of internal storage that lets you save your precious moments and favourite music and enjoy them whenever you desire. This phone provides a 16.76 cm (6.6) drop-notch display that supports a narrow bezel design offering an edge-to-edge view of the screen. Additionally, the SMART 6 is equipped with an 8 MP dual rear camera setup and a 5 MP selfie camera that allows you to click incredible images and record terrific videos in Full HD quality.

7th Techno Spark: Techno Spark 7, costing Rs. 8,201, has dimensions of 164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm (6.49 x 3.00 x 0.37 in) and is mainly available in Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, and Magnet Black. The SPARK 7 is equipped with a Super High Resolution of 720*1600 and a 6.5″ large screen. Moreover, 16.55CM helps to enhance the viewing experience in an all-around way. Talking about storage capacity, the phone has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of ROM and is expandable up to 256 GB. The device has a dual camera and features a Quad-LED flash and has a video quality of 1080p@30fps. The selfie camera of 8 MP features a dual-led flash, and the video comprises 1080p@30fps. The battery capacity of the device is 6000 mAh and the battery type is Li-Polymer, rescuing you from the last-minute rush to charge the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Active: The Redmi 9 Activ is priced at Rs 9,499 and measures 164.9 x 77.1 x 9 mm (6.49 x 3.04 x 0.35 in).The device has a water-repellent coating, making it long-lasting and highly durable. Moreover, it’s available in Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Purple.The special features of the device include Fingerprint Scanner, Rear Camera, Front Camera, Dual_Sim, and Dual Camera. The other camera features include a dual rear camera (13MP+2MP) and a 5MP front camera. The battery type is Li-Po 5000 mAh.

Realme C31: The Realme C31, which costs Rs 9,299, has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and is available in Dark Green.The screen sports a notch design where it houses the selfie camera, and it offers a pixel density of 270 PPI. With a 13 MP triple camera set-up powered by AI, you can create visual masterpieces seamlessly and up your photography game.The C31 comes powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, and offers 128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using the dedicated card slot. The phone features a triple rear camera that comprises a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie camera. The Realme C31 packs a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging but uses the micro USB port. Other features on the phone are a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, a headphone jack, and Infrared.

Redmi 10A Xiaomi: The Xiaomi Redmi 10A pricing starts at 8,499 and comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display that offers 720×1640 pixel resolution, which produces a pixel density of 275 PPI. The screen features a waterdrop notch design that houses the selfie camera. The Redmi 10A comes powered by the MediaTekHelio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM, offers 32GB of internal storage, and is further expandable up to 512GB using the dedicated card slot. Redmi has been given a dual-rear camera with 13MP and 2MP sensors. And on the front, the phone has a 5MP selfie camera that also supports video calls. The phone comes loaded with a 5100 mAh battery that supports charging via a micro-USB 2.0 port. Other features on the phone are face unlock, a headphone jack, and Infrared.The special features of the phone include Portrait, Time Lapse, Pro Mode, Night Mode, Short Video Mode, HDR, Google Lens, 3.5mm Jack, and a dedicated Micro SD Slot.