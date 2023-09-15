Samsung Rolls Out One UI 6 Beta 3 for Galaxy S23 Series in India

Samsung has recently released the third beta version of its One UI 6 software for the Galaxy S23 series in India. The update comes packed with a host of new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements, making it a significant upgrade for Galaxy S23 users.

What’s New in Beta 3?

The One UI 6 Beta 3 brings several tweaks and fixes to enhance the overall user experience. According to Android Central, the update is a large download packed with various fixes and tweaks. 9to5Google reports that the update includes bug fixes and new features, aligning with Samsung’s take on Android 14.

Availability and Installation

The latest beta build is now live and can be downloaded and installed on Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra devices. Droid Life mentions that the new update will land on these devices as part of the ongoing One UI 6 Beta program.

Firmware Version

The firmware version for the latest build is ZWI8, as reported by Android Headlines. The same build is also rolling out in the United States, indicating a global release strategy by Samsung.

User Reactions

According to a recent post on X by Harsha Tumu, the One UI 6 Beta 3 has started rolling out in India, and the initial reactions from users seem positive.

Key Takeaways

One UI 6 Beta 3 is now available for Galaxy S23 series in India.

The update includes various bug fixes and new features.

The firmware version for the latest build is ZWI8.

Initial user reactions indicate a positive response to the update.

Conclusion

Samsung continues to impress with its commitment to providing timely updates and new features to its user base. The One UI 6 Beta 3 for the Galaxy S23 series in India is another step in this direction, offering a more refined and bug-free experience for users.