POCO M6 Pro 5G 4GB + 128GB Model Now Available in India: Everything You Need to Know

The much-anticipated POCO M6 Pro 5G 4GB + 128GB model has finally hit the Indian market. Chinese smartphone maker POCO has released this variant at a competitive price of INR 11,999. The smartphone is available for purchase exclusively through online platforms, making it a hot topic among tech enthusiasts and potential buyers.

Key Features and Specifications

Display: 6.79-inch screen

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Battery: 5,000mAh

Storage: 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage

Price: INR 11,999

Sales and Availability

The POCO M6 Pro 5G 4GB + 128GB model went on sale via Flipkart. The smartphone is also available in other configurations, including a 4GB + 64GB model priced at INR 10,999 and a 6GB + 128GB variant. The first sale was a massive success, with stocks selling out within minutes, indicating high demand for this budget-friendly yet feature-packed device.

Why Choose the POCO M6 Pro 5G?

Affordable Price: At INR 11,999, this model offers excellent value for money. Powerful Processor: The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC ensures smooth performance. Long-lasting Battery: A 5,000mAh battery promises extended usage. Ample Storage: With 128GB of internal storage, you won’t run out of space for your apps and media. Exclusive Availability: The phone is exclusively available through Flipkart, making it a unique buy.

Competition and Market Position

The POCO M6 Pro 5G faces stiff competition from other budget smartphones in the market. However, its attractive features and competitive pricing make it a strong contender in the budget segment.

