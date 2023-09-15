Home News POCO M6 Pro 5G 4GB + 128GB Model Now Available in India:...

POCO M6 Pro 5G 4GB + 128GB Model Now Available in India: Everything You Need to Know

The much-anticipated POCO M6 Pro 5G 4GB + 128GB model has finally hit the Indian market. Chinese smartphone maker POCO has released this variant at a competitive price of INR 11,999. The smartphone is available for purchase exclusively through online platforms, making it a hot topic among tech enthusiasts and potential buyers.

Key Features and Specifications

  • Display: 6.79-inch screen
  • Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Storage: 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage
  • Price: INR 11,999

Sales and Availability

The POCO M6 Pro 5G 4GB + 128GB model went on sale via Flipkart. The smartphone is also available in other configurations, including a 4GB + 64GB model priced at INR 10,999 and a 6GB + 128GB variant. The first sale was a massive success, with stocks selling out within minutes, indicating high demand for this budget-friendly yet feature-packed device.

Why Choose the POCO M6 Pro 5G?

  1. Affordable Price: At INR 11,999, this model offers excellent value for money.
  2. Powerful Processor: The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC ensures smooth performance.
  3. Long-lasting Battery: A 5,000mAh battery promises extended usage.
  4. Ample Storage: With 128GB of internal storage, you won’t run out of space for your apps and media.
  5. Exclusive Availability: The phone is exclusively available through Flipkart, making it a unique buy.

Competition and Market Position

The POCO M6 Pro 5G faces stiff competition from other budget smartphones in the market. However, its attractive features and competitive pricing make it a strong contender in the budget segment.

Final Takeaways

  • The POCO M6 Pro 5G 4GB + 128GB model is priced at INR 11,999.
  • The smartphone is available exclusively via Flipkart.
  • It offers a powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.
  • The phone comes in multiple configurations, providing options for different user needs.

Important Points to Note

  • Price: INR 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model.
  • Availability: Exclusive to Flipkart.
  • Battery Life: 5,000mAh for extended usage.
  • Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC for smooth performance.
  • Storage: 128GB internal storage to meet all your data needs.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive deal. Grab your POCO M6 Pro 5G 4GB + 128GB model today!

