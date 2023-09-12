Honor 90 Indian RAM & Storage Variants Revealed Ahead of Launch

The highly anticipated Honor 90 5G is set to make its debut in the Indian market on September 14, 2023. As the smartphone is already available globally, the Indian tech community has been buzzing with excitement. Now, the company has confirmed the RAM and storage variants that will be available in India, and it’s safe to say that the device is going to be a game-changer.

Confirmed Specifications

Honor has confirmed that the device will be available in multiple storage options, the Honor 90 will boast the largest storage in its segment.

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition

Display: 6.7-inch with 120Hz refresh rate

RAM: Up to 19GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Multiple Storage Options

The Chinese smartphone maker has revealed that the Honor 90 5G will be offered in multiple storage options in the Indian market. The top variant will offer a total RAM of 19GB.

Pricing Details

The Honor 90 will launch in India in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The MOP (Maximum Operating Price) of this variant will be ₹40,000.

Key Takeaways

Honor 90 5G will launch in India on September 14, 2023.

The device will feature multiple storage options, with the top variant offering up to 19GB RAM.

The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will be priced at ₹40,000.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Honor 90 5G as we approach its official launch date.

Note: All information is based on reports and leaks; the final specifications may vary.