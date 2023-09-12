Nokia G42 5G Makes Its Debut in India: A Comprehensive Look at Price, Specifications, and More

Nokia has once again made headlines with the launch of its latest 5G smartphone, the Nokia G42 5G, in India. Unveiled on September 11, 2023, the device comes with a host of features that make it a compelling choice for consumers looking for a budget-friendly 5G phone. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, the Nokia G42 5G is set to go on sale starting September 15. Here’s everything you need to know about this new entrant in the Indian smartphone market.

Key Features and Specifications

Operating System: The Nokia G42 5G runs on Android 13 and is promised to receive two years of Android OS upgrades and monthly security updates for three years.

Display: It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Processor: Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC.

Memory and Storage: The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be virtually expanded up to 11GB.

Camera: On the optics front, the Nokia G42 5G has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel front camera.

Battery: The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to three days of playback time on a single charge.

Additional Features: The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G support, GPS, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n/ac/ax.

Pricing and Availability

The Nokia G42 5G is priced at INR 12,599 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be available in two color options: So Grey and So Purple. The phone will go on sale starting September 15 through Amazon.

Final Thoughts

Made in India: The Nokia G42 5G is confirmed to be manufactured in India.

European Pricing: In Europe, the handset was unveiled in June with a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly INR 20,800).

Upcoming Sales: The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon starting September 15.

Quick Highlights

Android 13 with promised upgrades

6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 480+ SoC

6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Triple rear camera with a 50MP primary sensor

5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging

Priced at INR 12,599

Sale starts on September 15 via Amazon

For those looking for a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with robust features, the Nokia G42 5G seems like a promising option. Keep an eye out for its sale on Amazon starting September 15.