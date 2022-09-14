Realme C30s With 5,000mAh Battery, 8-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today introduced its latest addition to its C series family, the realme C30s. Using the industry’s leading capacitive fingerprint unlock, the realme C30 is the perfect combination of security and speed. With a massive 5000mAh battery capacity, and anti-slip design that carries forward the iconic geometry of the relame C30 – the ridged texture on the realme C30s offers great ergonomics.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “the realme C-series was brought to life to provide the best of features to those users who go for inexpensive smartphones. As a brand, we understand the diverse needs our users have and the varying backgrounds that they come from. As a brand, we have always strived to bring as much innovation as possible to the C-series, and I am proud to say that the realme C-series houses some of the best entry-level smartphones. The realme C30s is our latest effort into creating a product that is the perfect amalgamation of design and technology, and we are confident that this smartphone will be as appreciated and adored as its predecessors.”

One of the key highlights of the realme C30s is its side-fingerprint sensor. Re-introducing the fingerprint sensor in the C-Series segment, the realme C30s is capable of unlocking your smartphone in a mere 0.58 sec and is well-equipped to secure your private information, providing an enhanced safety unlock method. The fingerprint recognition algorithm on the realme C30s is more powerful, ensuring higher accuracy even though the fingerprint sensing area is only 8mm*1.6mm.

The realme C30s features a micro-texture anti-slip design, weighs a mere 182g and sports an ultra-sleek 8.5mm body, giving it a comfortable and solid in-hand feel. The smartphone also comes with a 6.5inch full screen LCD display, providing an immersive viewing experience to the users. The screen-to-body ratio on the realme C30s is 88.7%, with its brightness peaking at 400 nits. Powered by Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor, the realme C30s provides its users with an extremely smooth operating experience. The massive 5000 mAh battery with Ultra-Save mode offers long-lasting hours of entertainment.

With the realme C30s, users get an 8MP AI rear camera through which they can capture their picture-perfect moments. It also houses a 5MP selfie camera to help you capture the best moments you spend with your loved ones.

The realme C30s will be available for users in two colors, Stripe Blue and Stripe Black, and will be priced at INR 7499 (2GB + 32GB), and INR 8999 (4GB + 64GB). The first sale for the realme C30s is scheduled for 22 September 2022, midnight onwards on early access for Flipkart Plus customers, and 23 September 2022, midnight onwards – the sale will be open for all on realme.com, and Flipkart.