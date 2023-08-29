MediaTek ‘Catch-up with Tech’ with Infinix unveils Infinix Zero 30 5G Smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020

MediaTek, a leading global fabless semiconductor company powering more than two billion connected devices every year, hosted ‘Catch-up with Tech’ in collaboration with Infinix on 28th August 2023 to share insightful and engaging conversations about the new-age smartphones and innovative technologies powering everyday lives. The meet-up threw the spotlight on the MediaTek Dimensity Auto, Satellite solutions and Generative AI along with an extensive showcase of newly launched Infinix Zero 30 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020, Infinix GT 10 Pro powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050, and Infinix QLED TV powered by MediaTek.

Infinix ZERO 30 5G powered by MediaTek is tailored for young storytellers and creators, featuring the first-ever smartphone to deliver 4K 60fps video recording from its 108 MP OIS Rear Camera and Ultra-High Resolution 50MP Front camera. The Zero 30 Series powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 is a game changer for the front camera Vlogging experience along with being the slimmest Curved AMOLED smartphone in the segment with glass and a vegan leather back panel, it’s also one of the most premium-looking devices in the segment.

The meet-up witnessed insightful and engaging interactions through a panel discussion moderated by Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director Marketing & Corporate Communications, MediaTek and included expert panelists from Infinix, MediaTek and two renowned professional photographers. The panelists shared insightful views around the key features of MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset that aligns with Infinix’s vision for its new smartphone and the experience of shooting from the smartphone camera, and MediaTek chipsets offering performance capabilities and AI integration to enhance the overall smartphone experience.

“With the fifth edition of Catch-up with Tech, we aim to bring consumers closer to the technology and enable them to make informed buying decisions based on their diverse needs. In collaboration with Infinix, this meet-up is in-line with MediaTek’s vision of technology democratization and making innovative technology accessible to everyone,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. “The MediaTek Dimensity 8020 in Infinix Zero 30 5G brings faster displays, brilliant cameras and ultra-fast performance. Further, MediaTek Imagiq technologies enrich the capture experience by combining dedicated AI, imaging processors and accelerators to provide incredible results.”

According to Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix Mobile India, “Featuring India’s first 50 MP 4K 60 fps video recording, Infinix Zero 30 5G is primed to redefine smartphone imaging capabilities, setting a new standard for the creators and vlogging enthusiasts. Our collaboration with MediaTek has played a pivotal role in shaping our exceptional smartphone portfolio, and the Zero 30 5G stands as evidence of our unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering unmatched experiences to our users. The display and design of the device represent a leap forward in smartphone technology. As Infinix Zero 30 5G hits the shelves, we are positive that our customers will find this new offering as exhilarating as we do, further empowering creators to capture their story like never before.”

During the panel, Radhakrishnan Chakyat, Photography Evangelist, Founder & Host of Pixel Viilage, said, “Infinix Zero 30 5G smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset has amazing hardware features, an excellent camera, dual-view video mode and is primed for optimal content creation and saves a tremendous amount of editing time.”

Aarzoo Khurana, Wildlife Photographer, said, “Over the last few days, I clicked various pictures and recorded a few videos with the newly launched Infinix Zero 30 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020, and the experience has been truly inspiring. Infinix’s smartphone’s OIS feature helps content creators click shake-free pictures and the front camera, which is extremely sharp and detailed, enables content creators to click countless selfies.”

The Catch-up with Tech is an interactive, informative series aimed at democratizing technology and educating the end consumers. The series is in tune with MediaTek’s philosophy of making great technology available to help consumers connect seamlessly with the things that shape our daily lives by enhancing, enriching, and making us smarter and healthier.