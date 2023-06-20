iQOO Neo 7 Pro Coming Soon: Dual Chip Power with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and Independent Gaming Chip

New Delhi, 16th June 2023: iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand, has experienced significant growth and success across different market segments this year. The iQOO Neo 7, a favorite among consumers, stood out in its segment with unique specifications, making it the best-selling smartphone on Amazon.in. Continuing their commitment to delivering powerful performance devices, iQOO is all set to launch the successor to the Neo 7—the iQOO Neo 7 Pro—in India on July 4th, 2023. Neo 7 Pro is a powerhouse which stands at par in all aspects of flagship performance.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a true powerhouse that competes with top-tier flagship devices, offering unmatched power and an exceptional user experience. This device is equipped with Dual Chip Power to enhance its performance and gaming capabilities. It runs on the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform for flagship-level performance, ensuring a seamless and responsive user experience. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, renowned for its industry-leading capabilities, forms the heart and soul of this incredible device, ensuring lightning-fast speeds and responsive interactions. In addition, it features an Independent Gaming Chip (IG Chip) that takes the gaming experience to new heights, delivering enhanced graphics and smooth gameplay.

Keeping up with the fast-paced lifestyles of users, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes equipped with a 120W FlashCharge technology. With this feature, you can charge up to 50% of the battery in 8 minutes, ensuring that your device is always ready for action. Additionally, the smartphone is wrapped with a premium and trendy Orange leather finish design that is definitely bound to turn heads. iQOO Neo 7 Pro is truly a performance beast i.e. tailor-made to meet consumer’s requirement, combining raw power with seamless multitasking capabilities, immersive visuals, and overall enhanced performance. Gaming enthusiasts will be thrilled with the iQOO Neo 7 Pro’s gaming features. It incorporates Motion Control allowing users to interact with games using intuitive phone movements enhancing the overall gaming experience.

iQOO is also offering an exciting opportunity for the consumers wherein they can simply search ‘iQOO Neo 7 Pro’ on Amazon.in and stand a chance to win up to INR 10,000 as Amazon Pay balance.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer hassle free after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company owned service centres located across the country. Additionally, as per the 91 Mobile’s Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2022; iQOO remained on top position for two consecutive years 2021 – 2022 in customer satisfaction.