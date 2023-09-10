Nothing Phone (2) Gets a Fresh Software Update: New Features, Improved Optimization, and Bug Fixes

The Nothing Phone (2) has recently received a software update that brings a host of new features, optimizations, and bug fixes. The update, dubbed Nothing OS 2.0.3, is now rolling out to all Phone 2 devices. One of the most notable additions is a new Compass widget that enhances the phone’s usability. The update also introduces a new pocket mode UI, providing a more intuitive user experience.

But that’s not all. The update has expanded app support for Glyph progress, a feature that many users have been eagerly waiting for. This means more apps will now be compatible with the phone’s unique Glyph progress system. In terms of optimization, the update has improved “OTG Compatibility,” making it easier for users to connect external devices to their Nothing Phone (2).

For those who love capturing screen recordings, the update has good news. It has increased the Screen Recorder capture resolution, allowing for higher-quality recordings. Additionally, the update has adjusted the animation speed, making the user interface smoother and more responsive.

The software update is not just about new features and optimizations; it also addresses several bugs. Users can expect fixes that enhance the overall performance and stability of the device. The update is available for download via OTA (Over The Air), and users can easily update their devices by going to Settings > System > System Update.

It’s worth mentioning that the Nothing Phone (2) initially launched with Nothing OS 2.0 featuring Android 13. With this new update, the device continues to offer a refined user experience, and it is expected to receive Android 14 firmware later this month. So, if you own a Nothing Phone (2), make sure to download the latest update to enjoy these new features and improvements.