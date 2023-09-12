PVR App Hits Remarkable Milestone with 10 Million Android Downloads

PVR INOX, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India announced a significant achievement in the digital realm as its flagship mobile application, PVR Cinemas- Movie Tickets crossed the remarkable milestone of one-crore download on Google Play Store since its launch. This accomplishment positions it as the number 1 non-aggregator cinema app in the Entertainment category defined by the Google Play Store and positions it at an impressive #20 in the overall Entertainment category rankings based on total number of downloads.

PVR has relied on numerous digital interventions to enhance the customer experience, and the mobile app has played a significant role in this digital journey. The app connects moviegoers with the latest film releases, showtimes, and convenient ticket booking options. The app’s journey to 1 crore downloads reflects its popularity among cinephiles and underlines its seamless user experience. The PVR app allows consumers to book tickets on both PVR and INOX cinemas across the country.

Speaking about this milestone, Mr. Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Limited said, “We’re extremely delighted to have crossed 1crore+ downloads of the PVR Mobile App on Google Play Store. This is a clear validation of the trust and love that our patrons have reposed in our brand over the years. Ticket booking is the first part of our customer journey and we want to make it as seamless as possible for them with constant upgradation adding new features so that they are completely at ease. While ticket booking through mobile app has increased post covid, it has also contributed towards enhanced customer engagement, affinity and stickiness among our customers”.

To celebrate the milestone, PVR INOX is extending a special offer to new app users. By using the offer code “APP100” during their first booking on the mobile app/website transaction, customers can enjoy a discount of INR 100.

The PVR Android App, available for free download on the Google Play Store has captured the hearts of millions of moviegoers by offering a seamless and user-friendly experience with plenty of features. This includes curated movie and cinema listings tailored to user preferences, ticket booking as per genres, theatres and languages, set movie alerts on the watch list, PVR Privilege subscriptions, in-cinema amenities like food ordering, movie runtime information, and interval schedules. It also allows users to preview immersive cinema formats before booking, and it provides an array of offers and discounts across 30+ payment modes.

Download the PVR Android App today, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.net.pvr and join the millions who have made it their preferred choice for an unparalleled cinematic journey.