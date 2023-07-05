PVR INOX announces a captivating 7-round Mission Impossible Challenge

The moment to enjoy yet another high-octane mission with the world’s most lethal agent Ethan Hunt has arrived with the imminent release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One in cinemas on 12th July 2023. Adding to the anticipation and thrill of the film, PVR INOX has rolled out a 7-stage exclusive & online Mission Impossible Challenge where patrons stand a chance to win assured prizes & vouchers on purchase of tickets of this movie from the app and website of PVR and INOX.

From July 4th to July 11th, 2023, audiences can take part in the Mission Impossible challenge by booking tickets for the film on the PVR and INOX apps and websites. Upon booking, patrons get a confirmation message that will take them to the 7-stage Mission Impossible Challenge. Winners will receive exclusive vouchers that can be availed until July 31st, 2023. The winners can also share the award card on social media straight from the gaming platform.

Commenting on this initiative, PVR INOX’s Co-CEO, Gautam Dutta, shares, “PVR INOX continues to provide exhilarating movie-centric experiences to patrons, which are not only exciting, but also rewarding. Going by the anticipation around the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One, we have curated an equally enthralling gaming experience, which would match the buzz of the movie. We are excited for the film to unfold and, in anticipation, have launched this enthralling challenge that will entice fans as they stand a chance to win exclusive vouchers valid at the cinemas. MI7 is undoubtedly the most awaited action film of the year, featuring the legendary Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Ethan Hunt. We are certain of a great turnout for the film and are eager to welcome audiences.”

Tom Cruise returns once again with the franchise’s seventh film, which teases an adrenaline high with captivating twists and turns alongside exhilarating stunts & action sequences. The film follows Ethan Hunt and the IMF team, who must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the world’s fate at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most.

