Get Your Tickets Now! Be Among the First to Experience Cloud 11

As part of the much-awaited Cloud 11 launch on 7th February at New Delhi’s iconic Indira Gandhi Arena, OnePlus, the global technology brand, will give its India community an exclusive opportunity to be among the first individuals globally, to experience the latest flagship offerings – the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

How to secure your tickets:

To be part of this exciting opportunity, OnePlus fans and community members can avail of limited early bird tickets at a special price of INR 599 on PayTM Insider.

Giving back to its long-standing community, users who have attended OnePlus launches in the past stand a chance to get their ticket at ZERO cost. To avail of this special “OG access”, users will have to share a picture of their old event pass on Twitter using #IAmComingBack

Red Cable Club members can avail Privé coupon codes for 20 RedCoins and use the coupons to avail a discount of INR 200 while purchasing the tickets on PayTM Insider.

What can fans expect:

Themed “Cloud 11”, the event represents the upgraded technology and performance delivered by the brand’s latest products, focusing on an ensemble of OnePlus flagship products that elevate user experience from “Cloud 9” to “Cloud 11”.

The Cloud 11 launch event attendees will be the first in the world to try out the latest array of OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, as part of the experience zones at the launch venue.

All attendees will receive a hamper full of exclusive OnePlus merch and vouchers; that’s not all. 11 lucky attendees also stand a chance to win their own OnePlus 11 5G.

As a special treat, eager users want to secure their very own OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2, will be able to purchase both products at the Cloud 11 launch event.