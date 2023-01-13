Lenovo Launches its First Premium 5G Android Tablet in India

Lenovo, the global technology leader, debuted its first premium 5G tablet – the Tab P11 5G, here today. The tablet supports sub-6GHz 5G networks, allowing consumers to enjoy high-speed connectivity even during peak hours, for hybrid work, learning and entertainment.

5G services can be accessed by inserting a 5G-enabled sim through the devices’ slot. It allows users to enjoy video chats in real-time, with hands-free login via front camera sensor and background blur that ensure added privacy. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform processor for a highly dependable performance, with 7700mAh battery capacity for up to 12 hours of non-stop video streaming making it suitable for hybrid work and to seamlessly attend online classes on the go.

Consumers can experience next-level mobile entertainment with Tab P11 5G’s 11-inch 2K IPS touchscreen, enhanced with incredible picture quality by Dolby Vision™ and a spatial audio revolution by Dolby Atmos®. The display is also certified by TÜV Rheinland, for consumers’ eye safety.

Lenovo has been investing in research and development for 5G technology, to enable faster connectivity, greater capacity, ultra-low latency and improved reliability of their products.

Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “In 2023, we expect 5G to become the accepted reality with consumers. It offers a transformational leap for India, with its promise of faster, better connected and more immersive experiences. We are excited to introduce our first Android tablet with dedicated 5G connectivity well-suited for the hybrid lifestyle for consumers leaning towards true mobile freedom with more versatile devices for streaming videos, creating digital content, and working or studying on the go.”

Customers can buy the Tab P11 5G at INR 34,999 (for 256GB storage) or at INR 29,999 (for 128GB storage). The tablet is available exclusively on lenovo.com and Amazon.in.