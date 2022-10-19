Lava becomes the first Indian brand to roll out FOTA update for 5G services

Lava becomes the first Indian brand to roll out FOTA update for...

Lava International Limited, an end-to-end focused mobile handset and mobile handset solutions company based in India, has announced the roll out of 5G FOTA (Firmware Over-The-Air) update for its flagship smartphone – AGNI 5G. With this update, Lava becomes one of the earliest mobile handset companies in India to enable 5G on its smartphones in the country. The roll out of FOTA update will be available for users of smartphones with Jio and Airtel in cities where 5G services are provided.

Lava’s in-house manufacturing and development capabilities allowed it to be one of the first Indian smartphone makers to enable 5G. Lava manufactures and assembles their mobile handsets at their own manufacturing facility located in Noida.

Lava lays strong emphasis on product development through its research and development capabilities. The main objectives of our research and development efforts are to develop new products with innovative technologies, to continue upgrading and improving the functionalities and features of our existing products and to improve user experience.

Lava had launched their first Indian 5G ready smartphone AGNI last year. Powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 810 chipset with maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz, it provides super-fast speed to perform tasks and supports multiple applications and games simultaneously

Speaking on the roll out of FOTA update, Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International, said, “It has always been our aim to provide frequent software updates to our users to enhance the overall experience. Our teams have speedily implemented the FOTA update for the flagship AGNI 5G smartphone after the government announced the roll-out of 5G services earlier this month.”

Lava AGNI 5G comes with 8GB RAM for a lag free user experience and 128 GB ROM (uMCP memory). Lava AGNI 5G has a large 5000 mAh battery for uninterrupted usage and comes with a 30W rapid charger. The Lava AGNI 5G features a large 6.78 inch FHD+ IPS punch hole display with Wide Vine L1 integrated giving crystal clear and lag free viewing experience during gaming or while watching videos. The device also supports Liquid Cooling Technology.

