Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Chipset to Be Both Overclocked and Underclocked

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is shaping up to be one of the most powerful smartphones on the market, thanks in part to its rumored overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Key Highlights:

According to a report by PhoneArena, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with a higher clock speed on the Prime CPU core. The Prime core will be clocked at 3.45GHz, compared to 3.36GHz on the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

However, the report also claims that the Performance and Efficiency cores on the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be underclocked. This is reportedly the first time that Qualcomm has underclocked a chipset for a specific device.

The reasons for this move are unclear, but it could be due to thermal concerns or to improve battery life. Overclocking a chipset can generate more heat, so underclocking the Performance and Efficiency cores could help to keep the Galaxy S24 Ultra cool and running efficiently.

In addition to the overclocked Prime core, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the Galaxy S24 Ultra is also rumored to feature a new and improved GPU. The GPU is said to be clocked at 1GHz, which would make it the fastest GPU ever seen in a smartphone.

Despite the underclocked Performance and Efficiency cores, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still expected to be a very powerful smartphone. The overclocked Prime core will give the phone a boost in performance for demanding tasks such as gaming and video editing.

It is also worth noting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a new and improved cooling system, which could help to mitigate any thermal concerns caused by the overclocked Prime core.

Overall, the news that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is exciting for power users. The phone is poised to be one of the fastest smartphones on the market, and it will be interesting to see how the overclocked Prime core performs in real-world benchmarks and usage scenarios.