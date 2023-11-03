Galaxy S24’s Snapdragon chip to be slightly faster than stock Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Samsung is reportedly planning to use a slightly faster version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in its upcoming Galaxy S24 series. The Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy chip is rumored to feature a higher GPU clock speed than the stock Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

This is expected to result in improved performance for burst loads, such as gaming and video editing. However, it is important to note that the difference in performance is likely to be minor, and most users will not be able to tell the difference in real-world use.

Samsung is said to be dual-sourcing chips for the Galaxy S24 series next year. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy chip in select markets, while other markets will get their Exynos 2400 variants. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy chip.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship smartphone chipset. It is expected to be unveiled in October this year and will power most of the high-end Android smartphones that are launched next year.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is rumored to feature a new quad-cluster CPU architecture, with a Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.2GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It is also expected to feature a new Adreno 750 GPU.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be unveiled in February 2024. It is rumored to feature a new design, with a flat display and a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also rumored to feature a built-in S Pen stylus.

Overall, the Galaxy S24’s Snapdragon chip is expected to be one of the fastest mobile chipsets on the market. However, it is important to note that the difference in performance between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy is likely to be minor.

Samsung’s partnership with Qualcomm:

Samsung has been partnering with Qualcomm for many years to provide Snapdragon chipsets for its flagship Galaxy smartphones. However, in recent years, Samsung has also been developing its own Exynos chipsets.

The Exynos chipsets have not always been as well-received as the Snapdragon chipsets, due to performance and thermal issues. However, Samsung has made significant improvements to its Exynos chipsets in recent years.

For the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung used Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets in all markets, except for select European markets where it used its own Exynos 2200 chipsets.

For the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is rumored to be dual-sourcing chips again. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy chip in select markets, while other markets will get their Exynos 2400 variants. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy chip.

It is unclear why Samsung is dual-sourcing chips for the Galaxy S24 series again. It is possible that Samsung is still not confident in its Exynos chipsets, or it may be that Samsung wants to have a backup option in case there are any supply chain issues with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

