Xiaomi’s innovative solution keeps 32-bit apps alive on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Xiaomi has developed an innovative solution that allows 32-bit apps to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, even though the chip does not natively support 32-bit apps. This is a significant achievement, as it means that users will still be able to use their favorite 32-bit apps on the latest and greatest smartphones from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi’s solution is based on a 32-bit to 64-bit Arm binary translator called “Tango”.

Xiaomi’s solution is based on a 32-bit to 64-bit Arm binary translator called “Tango”. Tango works by converting 32-bit app instructions into 64-bit instructions that can be executed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This process is transparent to the user, and apps run just as smoothly as they would on a 32-bit device.

There are a few reasons why Xiaomi decided to develop this solution. First, there are still a large number of 32-bit apps in circulation. In fact, according to Google, over 30% of all apps on the Google Play Store are still 32-bit. Second, Xiaomi wants to ensure that its users have a seamless experience when upgrading to a new phone. By supporting 32-bit apps, Xiaomi can make it easier for users to switch to a new phone without having to worry about whether or not their favorite apps will work.

Xiaomi’s solution is a significant achievement, and it is likely to be adopted by other smartphone manufacturers in the future. As more and more devices move to 64-bit processors, it will become increasingly important to have a way to run 32-bit apps. Xiaomi’s solution provides a way to do this without sacrificing performance or compatibility.

