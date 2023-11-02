Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Concept Images Show Some Changes We Haven’t Seen Before

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra is still months away from launch, but that hasn’t stopped concept designers from dreaming up what the phone could look like. A new set of concept images from Technizo Concept shows a Galaxy S24 Ultra with some interesting design changes that we haven’t seen before.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could have a titanium frame with a brushed metal finish.

The screen could be flat with slightly curved edges.

The S Pen could match the color of the phone.

The loudspeaker could have a new coin slot-style opening.

The camera setup could be similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with a possible upgrade to a 50MP telephoto lens.

One of the most noticeable changes is the new titanium frame. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a metal frame, but it’s unclear what material it’s made of. A titanium frame would be more durable and lighter than the metal frame on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Another noticeable change is the flat screen. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a curved screen, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra could have a flat screen with slightly curved edges. This would be a return to form for Samsung, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra had a flat screen.

The S Pen could also see some changes on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The concept images show an S Pen that matches the color of the phone. This would be a nice aesthetic touch, and it would also make it easier to find the S Pen if you lose it.

The loudspeaker on the Galaxy S24 Ultra could also see a design change. The concept images show a loudspeaker with a new coin slot-style opening. This is a departure from the traditional grill-like design that Samsung has used on its Galaxy S phones in the past.

The camera setup on the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with a possible upgrade to a 50MP telephoto lens. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. A 50MP telephoto lens would allow for longer zoom ranges and higher quality zoomed photos.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new titanium frame, flat screen, S Pen, and speaker design are all welcome changes. The camera setup could also see an upgrade to a 50MP telephoto lens. It’s still early days, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra is shaping up to be a very exciting phone.

