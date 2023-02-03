The OPPO Reno8 T 5G with its curved screen and 108MP camera promises a user experience that is a #AStepAbove

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G with its curved screen and 108MP camera...

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, has launched the Reno8 T 5G in India today at INR 29,999. The brand is known for its commitment to R&D and technology innovation to create a smartphone that promises a user experience that is a #AStepAbove the rest. With the Reno8 T, OPPO has enhanced smartphone hardware with its homegrown technologies in design, display, camera, performance, and battery to create a premium Reno experience for users.

Micro-curved design with OPPO Glow

The Reno8 T 5G flaunts a curved design that balances aesthetics with a comfortable in-hand feel. The screen has a precise 56-degree curve and an arc height of 1.9mm to provide a comfortable grip.

The smartphone design comprises an all-new rear panel that vertically aligns the slightly raised dual-camera module within a decorative strip with rounded ends.

The device—available in two finishes, Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black—uses the OPPO Glow process for the shimmering crystal effect on its fingerprint-proof back cover.

The Reno8 T 5G—the segment’s slimmest and lightest handset at a mere 7.7mm thin and 171g—is subjected to more than 320 quality and 110 extreme reliability tests for durability.

‘10-bit’ display for a superior visual experience

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G fronts a toughened micro-curved, 6.7-inch Dragontrail-Star2 AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset runs an AI Adaptive Eye Protection System to prevent viewing fatigue over extended periods. Plus, it carries a Widevine L1 certification that allows you to stream HD content from Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Additionally, its punch-hole FHD+ display—with its 93% screen-to-body ratio—boasts a 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours, which is 64 times more than conventional 8-bit displays that are capable of 16.7 million colours.

Stunning ultra-clear portraits with a 108MP camera and NonaPixel Plus binning

The Reno8 T 5G comes with a 108MP main camera, a 2MP depth-sensing lens for accurate bokeh in portraits, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32MP front snapper for selfies. This powerful camera setup also offers a range of features such as Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Dual-View Video for vlogging.

For crisp, evenly exposed photos in all lighting conditions, the Reno8 T 5G’s 108MP portrait camera uses Nonapixel Plus binning technology that combines information from 9 pixels to create one superpixel and OPPO’s AI Portrait Super Resolution algorithm to capture ultra-clear, high-resolution images.

Smooth performance with OPPO’s Dynamic Computing Engine

The Reno8 T 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 8GB RAM, 128 storage option, and a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of storage space. With OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology, users can extend RAM by another 8GB by borrowing from device storage.

OPPO further enhances device performance with its ColorOS 13’s Dynamic Computing Engine that runs up to 18 apps seamlessly in the background without lag.

Additionally, the Reno8 T 5G is designed to perform smoothly—with minimum lag and stutters—even after four years of heavy use.

ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, offers features such as Smart Always-On Display for quick notifications, Auto Pixelate for privacy when sharing chat screenshots, and an upgraded Private Safe for increased functionality and safety.

The Reno8 T 5G Stereo Speakers come with Real Original Sound Technology—tested by Dirac—to provide surround sound for music, hi-def videos, and games. The handset also comes with an Ultra Volume Mode where the speakers’ level can be boosted 200% for clear sound, even in the noisiest environments. This, coupled with its almost bezel-less viewing experience and HD-streaming credentials, make this smartphone perfect for movie watching.

Additionally, the Reno8 T 5G has been certified by ISO, TRUSTe, and ePrivacy for its privacy features.

Powerful battery with 67W SUPERVOOC & BHE technology

Reno8 T 5G comes with a 4,800mAh battery that charges 100% in under 45 minutes with OPPO’s 67W SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging technology.

To extend the handset’s lifespan, OPPO employs its proprietary Battery Health Engine technology that increases charge cycles to 1,600 (double the industry average of just 800 recharges); this means the Reno8 T 5G will continue to deliver sterling performances for at least four years without any drop in battery performance.

The OPPO Enco Air3

The new OPPO Enco Air3–which comes with an all-new transparent lid design–packs 13.4mm drivers and can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge of the earbuds. It allows for four extra full recharges via its case to give you a total playback time of up to 25 hours.

The IP54-rated pair is powered by the Cadence HiFi5 DSP (Digital Signal Processor) that enhances speech recognition for rich voice-based interactions. Aural output is enhanced with OPPO Alive Audio for movie theatre-class surround sound regardless of phone or audio player brand.

The OPPO Enco Air3 also supports a low latency rate of 47ms in dedicated game mode. The TWS, which supports SBC and AAC codecs, connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.3 and allows the users to connect/pair with up to two devices at the same time.

The earbuds weigh just 3.75gm each, while with the case they tilt the scales at 37.4gm.

The Enco Air3 will be available at INR 2999 across Flipkart, Amazon, OPPO Store and Mainline Retail Outlets from February 10, 2023, onwards.

Price and Availability – OPPO Reno8 T 5G

The Reno8 T 5G priced at INR 29,999 will be available across Flipkart, OPPO Store and Mainline Retail Outlets from February 10, 2023, onwards.

Customers can avail the following offers on the OPPO Reno8 T 5G-

Mainline retail outlets:

Customers can enjoy a 10% cash back and no cost EMI up to 6 months on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank,Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, One Card, AU Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank

Attractive EMI Schemes are also available from leading financers like Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, TVS Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB financial services, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HomeCredit, Zest Money and Mahindra Finance.

Customers can avail of up to INR 2000 Exchange Bonus + INR 1000 Loyalty Bonus by upgrading to an OPPO phone through Cashify.

For online customers:

An exchange offer of up to INR 3,000 is applicable on Reno8 T 5G

Up to 10% Instant bank discount on purchasing a Reno8 T 5G through Kotak Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank and SBI

No Cost EMI upto 6 months

Customers can avail the OPPOverse Bundle Offer: