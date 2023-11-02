Intel’s New GPU Drivers Boost Performance Up to 750% in DX11, 53% in DX12

Intel has released a new set of GPU drivers that deliver significant performance improvements for both DX11 and DX12 games. In some DX11 titles, such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection, performance has been boosted by up to 750%. DX12 games have also seen significant performance increases, with up to 53% improvement in Returnal.

Key Highlights:

The new drivers also include support for a number of new games, including The Talos Principle 2, Robocop: Rouge City, and Star Ocean II Remake.

Intel has been working hard to improve the performance of its Arc GPUs since their launch earlier this year. The new drivers are a significant step forward, and they make Intel’s GPUs a more viable option for gamers.

Performance Improvements:

The performance improvements in the new drivers are most noticeable in DX11 games. In Halo: The Master Chief Collection, for example, performance has been boosted by up to 750%. Other DX11 games that have seen significant performance improvements include Guild Wars 2 (53%), Sid Meier’s Civilization V (6%), and Total War: Warhammer (10%).

DX12 games have also seen significant performance increases, but not to the same extent as DX11 games. In Returnal, for example, performance has been boosted by up to 53%. Other DX12 games that have seen significant performance improvements include Control (40%) and Gears 5 (30%).

New Game Support:

The new drivers also include support for a number of new games, including The Talos Principle 2, Robocop: Rouge City, and Star Ocean II Remake. Intel is also working on adding support for more new games, as well as improving the performance of existing games.

The new Intel GPU drivers are a significant step forward for Intel’s Arc GPUs. They deliver massive performance improvements for both DX11 and DX12 games, and they add support for a number of new games. If you’re an Intel Arc GPU owner, be sure to download the new drivers to get the best possible gaming experience.