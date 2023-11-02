M3 Chip Benchmark Results Surface, Showing Up to 20% Performance Gains Over M2

The first benchmark results for the M3 chip have surfaced, and they show that the new chip is up to 20% faster than the M2 chip in both single-core and multi-core performance.

Key Highlights:

The M3 chip is up to 20% faster than the M2 chip in single-core performance, and up to 20% faster in multi-core performance.

The M3 chip has an improved GPU architecture with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading.

The M3 chip also has a 16-core Neural Engine for AI.

The benchmark results were posted on the Geekbench 6 database, and they show that the M3 chip has a single-core score of around 3,000 and a multi-core score of around 11,700. The M2 chip, on the other hand, has a single-core score of around 2,600 and a multi-core score of around 9,700.

The M3 chip is also equipped with an improved GPU architecture with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. This will make high-end games look more realistic. The M3 chip also has a 16-core Neural Engine for AI.

Apple announced the M3 chip on Monday at its “Scary Fast” event. The chip is available in the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as well as the new iMac.

Apple claims that the M3 chip is the fastest chip in a personal computer.

The benchmark results seem to confirm Apple’s claims. The M3 chip is up to 20% faster than the M2 chip in both single-core and multi-core performance.

The M3 chip is a significant improvement over the M2 chip. It is much faster, and it has new features like support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. The M3 chip will make Macs even more powerful and capable.

