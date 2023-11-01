Apple Arcade Announces New Games Following Price Increase

Apple Arcade, the company’s subscription-based gaming service, is getting a price increase in many countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The price increase went into effect on October 24, 2023, and brings the monthly subscription cost from $4.99 to $6.99.

Key Highlights:

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that offers unlimited access to over 300 games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade received its first price increase in many countries on October 24, 2023. In the US, the service went from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month.

Apple Arcade announced that eight new games will be added to the service in November and December, including Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Sonic Dream Team, and Puzzle & Dragons Story.

Over 50 games available on Apple Arcade will be receiving updates over the next two months.

Despite the price increase, Apple Arcade remains a good value for gamers who want to play a variety of high-quality games without having to make individual purchases. The service offers a wide selection of games, including new releases, indie titles, and classic arcade games.

In addition to the price increase, Apple also announced that eight new games will be added to Apple Arcade in November and December. The new games include:

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition

Football Manager 2024 Touch

Sonic Dream Team

Puzzle & Dragons Story

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Subway Surfers Tag

Warped Kart Racers

The Oregon Trail

Over 50 games available on Apple Arcade will also be receiving updates over the next two months. Some of the games that will be receiving updates include:

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition

No Man’s Sky

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Real Racing 3

Sneaky Sasquatch

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Stardew Valley

Temple Run: Treasure Hunters

Apple Arcade is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It requires a subscription, which costs $6.99 per month. A one-month free trial is available for new subscribers.

Analysis:

The price increase for Apple Arcade is not surprising, given the rising cost of game development and the increasing popularity of subscription-based services. Apple Arcade remains a good value for gamers who want to play a variety of high-quality games without having to make individual purchases.

The addition of eight new games in November and December is a welcome addition for Apple Arcade subscribers. The new games include a variety of genres, including adventure, sports, and racing. The updates to over 50 games are also a nice bonus, as they will add new content and features to existing games.

Overall, Apple Arcade remains a good value for gamers who want to play a variety of high-quality games without having to make individual purchases. The price increase is not significant, and the addition of new games and updates to existing games makes the service even more attractive.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that offers unlimited access to over 300 games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The service received its first price increase in many countries on October 24, 2023, but it remains a good value for gamers who want to play a variety of high-quality games without having to make individual purchases.

Apple Arcade is getting eight new games in November and December, and over 50 games available on the service will be receiving updates. The new games and updates add new content and features to existing games, making the service even more attractive.