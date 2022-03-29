The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G smartphones have now been launched in India. Both make for an exciting addition to the company’s A-series of smartphones in the country and sports some nice specs. Of these, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is of course the high-end device and comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 108 MP primary camera at the rear, and a 32 MP selfie cam. The A73 5G features the Snapdragon 778G processor coupled with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The Galaxy A33 5G, on the other hand, features the Exynos 1280 chipset coupled with 8 GB memory and up to 256 GB of storage. Both the phones run Android 12 OS, come with a 5000 mAh battery and carry an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G price, availability, and colour options

Unfortunately, Samsung is yet to reveal what the Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G will cost in India. While Samsung is expected to announce the pricing details pretty soon, colour options with the Galaxy A 73 5G include Awesome Gray, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White. Similarly, the Galaxy A33 5G comes in shades of Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display having 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Then there also is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added durability. Under the hood lies an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor that is coupled to 8 GB of RAM. Storage options include 128 GB and 256 GB while there also is the option to add another 1 TB via microSD cards.

For optics, there is the quad-camera setup at the rear that comprises a 108 MP primary sensor having an f/1.8 aperture. Then there is the 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens having an f/2.2 aperture along with a pair of 5 MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing and macro shooting. A 32 MP camera is available on the front for selfie shots and video chats.

The phone runs the Android 12 OS with the company’s own One UI 4.1 on top. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery that is backed by a 25W fast charger. The phone is IP67 rated for protection against dust and water ingress.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications

The Galaxy A33 5G comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate while a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sits on top for added durability. On the other side of it lies an octa-core Exynos 1280 chipset that is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage on the top model. The phone runs Android 12 with a layer of One UI 4.1 sitting on top.

The camera configuration comprises of a quad sensor package on the rear which includes a 48 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle-sensor both of f/2.2 aperture. Then there also is the 2 MP depth sensor and 5 MP macro shooter both being of f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13 MP camera placed on the front. Keeping the lights on is a 5000 mAh battery supported by a 25W fast charger. Also, much like its bigger stablemate, the Galaxy A33 5G too comes with an IP67 rating for protection against water and dust.