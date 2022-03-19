The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is set for launch in India on March 21. The 5G smartphone is going to be the first A-series smartphone from the company and is expected to be priced around Rs. 35,000. Plus, there are likely to be some other exciting offerings accompanying the launch as well. Samsung has first announced the global launch of the Galaxy A53 5G and the A33 5G smartphones on March 16. Of these, the A53 5G is launched in some markets on April 1 while the A33 5G will make its market debut on April 22.

The A53 5G is the bigger of the two in that it comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display having a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A53 5G also features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top for enhanced durability. Further, the smartphone also boasts of IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Powering the Galaxy A Series is a 5nm processor for the first time, with the company’s all-new Exynos Octa-core 1280 SoC likely to be the processor powering the A series. The A33 5G, meanwhile comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel having a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the camera, the Galaxy A53 5G comes with a quad-camera system that includes a 64 MP primary camera. The same benefits from Optical Image Stabilization system as well as VDIS technology. The front gets a high-resolution 32 MP camera at the front for selfies and video chats. As for battery power, Samsung is claiming it to last up to two days on a single charge and will support 25W fast charging. The company though is not offering the charger in the retail box.

Stay tuned for more details as it emerges.