Samsung has announced it will launch its Galaxy F23 smartphone on March 8, the same day the Apple Spring event gets underway, and is expected to launch the new iPhone SE 3. The South Korean giant has confirmed several key specs of the F23, that it is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset, have 120 Hz refresh rate, and 5G connectivity. For Samsung, the new F23 will serve as an entry-level 5G smartphone which is likely to be priced around Rs, 20,000.

The Galaxy F23, which will be succeeding the F22 is also rumored to come with 6 GB of RAM and will be running Android 12. So far as the camera is concerned, the F23 is expected to feature a triple lens setup which likely will include a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor, and a 2 MP tertiary camera. No word yet as to what the front selfie cam is going to be like.

On the other hand, the other blockbuster launch of the day is undoubtedly going to be the iPhone SE 3 which too is being considered to be the most affordable iPhone Apple will have on offer. Analysts believe the iPhone SE 3 is going to be priced around $300 which, if true, is going to be even cheaper than the $399 price tag that the iPhone SE 2020 sported when first launched.

The purported $300 price tag for the iPhone SE 3 is interesting considering that earlier rumors had claimed it to feature the latest generation A15 Bionic chip. The A15 chipset is also 5G compatible and powers the current generation iPhone 13 range. The upcoming iPhone 14 range due out next fall is tipped to come powered by the even more powerful and efficient A16 chipset.

In any case, an iPhone SE 3 powered by the A15 chipset will still mean a lot of value considering the A15 is a very capable chipset and the same available in an iPhone version priced as low as just $300 can work wonders for the entry-level iPhone. As for the Galaxy F23, it can be the best 5G smartphone for Android fans to look forward to in the budget range.

The Galaxy F23 will be launching in India on March 8 and will be sold via Flipkart. As already stated, the iPhone SE 3 will also see a global launch on the same day.