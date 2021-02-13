It has just been days back that the Realme X7 and X7 Pro 5G phones were introduced in India. And now, the X7 5H smartphone is all set to hit the street with eager buyers already able to place their orders for the same via Flipkart or Realme.com. These apart, the X7 series can also be procured from some select offline retail partners as well.

As a refresher, the Realme X7 5G happens to be the first phone to be launched in India that comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. A 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen makes up the display area which also features the in-screen fingerprint sensor as well. Another highlight of the display is its support for a touch sampling rate of up to a max of 180 Hz.

Also, it is a hole-punch display that you have on the front, with a 32 MP selfie shooter peeping from inside. The rear gets a triple camera setup that comprises of a 64 MP primary AI camera and is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens having a 119-degree field of view and a 2 MP macro sensor for close-in shots.

Keeping everything moving is a 4,310 mAh battery that is supported by 50W SuperDart Charge which Realme said can charge a battery to full 100 percent in just 47 mins. The phone also boasts of a sleek and lightweight design which Realme said draws inspiration from outer space. That should also explain the color options with the phone – Space Silver and Nebula.

Coming to price, the X7 5G is available in two memory size versions with the storage remaining constant at 128 GB for both models. The base model with 6 GB of RAM is priced Rs. 19,999 while the top model with 8 GB of memory will set you back Rs. 21,999.

The sale of the X7 5G has started from February 12, 12:00 noon onwards. There are a few exciting launch offers as well, which includes a flat Rs. 2000 discount when bought using ICICI Bank credit cards and applies to EMI transactions as well. The offer is applicable when bought via Realme.com. Similarly, there is going to be Rs. 1,500 off when bought using Axis Bank cards on Flipkart, something that also applies to EMI transactions too. There is a no-cost EMI option available as well for a tenure of 6 months.

Meanwhile, Realme is also offering what they have described as the ‘Real upgrade program’ wherein buyers have the option to pay 70 percent of the cost of the phone. The Real Upgrade Program can be availed of via Flipkart and at Realme offline stores and forms part of the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan.