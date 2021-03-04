The first Realme flagship phone of 2021 is here. It is the Realme GT 5G and the company just made the phone official in China. Also, it being a flagship offering, expect all the bells and whistles to be packed in, which include the fitment of the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, a highly responsive 120 Hz display, 5G connectivity along with a 64 MP primary camera at the rear.

Realme GT 5G specifications

As already stated, it is the latest Snapdragon 888 that makes up the core of the new Realme GT. Built as per the 5nm manufacturing process, the processor comes paired with the Adreno 660 GPU which offers a massive 30 percent performance improvement over its predecessor. The phone comes with up to 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage on the top model.

With that much horsepower at its disposal, the phone can also end up liberating a lot of heat. To deal with that and to ensure the phone is performing to its optimum most of the time, the Realme GT 5G also comes with the VC Boost Stainless Steel Cooling System for quicker and efficient heat dissipation to keep the internals cool.

A 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel makes up the display which boasts of a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display boasts of 100 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut and 98 percent NTSC, besides having a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 120 Hz refresh rate.

On the rear, you have the triple camera setup comprising of a 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle camera, and a macro shooter with a range of 4 cm. Running the entire show is Android 11 with the company’s own UI 2.0 running on top. Power comes from a 4,500 mAh battery backed by a 65 W fast charging tech. Realme is claiming a charging time of just 35 mins for the phone to attain full charge.

The connectivity option with the Realme GT 5G includes Wi-Fi 6, along with 5G of course. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port.

Realme Gt 5G price

The Realme GT 5G has been launched in China for CNY 2,799, which translates to roughly about Rs. 31,400. That applies to the starting version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The top-end model with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage comes for CNY 3,299, which translates to roughly Rs. 37,000. Pre-orders are currently being accepted while shipping starts March 10. The global launch schedule is yet to be announced though the company has promised it is going to happen soon enough.