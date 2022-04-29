Poco M4 5G with Dimensity 700 SoC, 50 Mp camera, 5000 mAh battery launched in India

As expected, Poco announced its latest 5G smartphone offering, the Poco M4 5G in India. The phone packs in a Dimensity 700 chipset and comes in two configurations – 4 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB. Plus, there is also the option to add more storage – up to 512 GB – for which it comes with a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs MIUI 13 which is based on Android 12. Upfront lies a 6.58-inch 90Hz FullHD+ LCD panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for added durability. The display also includes a notch that houses an 8 MP selfie cam while the rear features a 50 MP primary cam and a 2 MP depth sensor. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery supported by an 18W charger. The phone is not entirely a new development though. Rather, it happens to be the rebranded Redmi Note 11E 5G having a different selfie cam while running the latest Android 12 version.

Poco M4 5G price, availability, colour options, and launch offers

The Poco M4 5G phone starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4 GB + 64 GB model while the top-end 6 GB + 128 GB model is priced Rs. 14,999. The phone is slated to go on sale starting May 5 via Flipkart.

Colour options the phone comes in include Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black.

There is going to be a few offers going with the launch, which includes a flat Rs. 2000 discount if bought using an SBI credit card or via EMI transactions.

Poco M4 5G specifications

The Poco M4 5G is built around a Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset that is coupled to a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM on the base version or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM on the top model. It is LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage that the phones come with. Both models allow for further expansion of the storage to up to 512 GB via a dedicated slot for the same. Running the entire show is the MIUI 13 which is based on Android 12.

On the top lies 6.58-inch FullHD+ LCD display having 2408 x 1080 pixels. The display has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The display supports adaptive refresh rate which means it varies from 30Hz, 60Hz, and a max 90Hz depending on the content being shown. A Gorilla Glass 3 layer sits on tops for enhanced protection.

The display also features a waterdrop notch which houses the 8 MP front cam. The rear comes with a dual-cam setup comprising of the 50 MP primary wide angle camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The rear also boasts of what Poco is referring to as the Hypnotic Swirl Design.

Connectivity options with the phone include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GNSS. There is a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5 mm headphone slot as well. Other features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating against water and dust ingress. A 5000 mAh battery keeps the lights on and is supported by an 18W charger.