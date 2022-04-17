OnePlus 10R 5G to launch in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC on April 28

OnePlus first worked with MediaTek for their mid-range product OnePlus Nord 2, now the brand is taking that partnership forward. The brand today revealed that they will be packing their latest upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset.

The brand has still revealed what is special about this ‘Max’ version of the Dimensity 8100 SoC but we think this is most likely a branding ploy. We have brands do this quite often like instead of using the standard Dimensity 1200 SoC, OPPO went with the Dimensity 1200-Max on their Reno7 Pro smartphone.

To back things up, the OnePlus 10R 5G will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, there is going to be a 50 MP primary camera at the rear along with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is going to be the 16 MP front shooter. The phone though is going to miss out on the alert slider.

The phone is slated to launch in the country in two variants, one with a 4,500mAh battery and 150W fast charging support while the other variant is expected to be juiced by a rather large 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Other features on the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a plastic build with dual-tone glass on the back, Gorilla Glass 5 protection upfront, Dolby audio support, and more.

Alongside the OnePlus 10R 5G, the brand is also going to launch its budget smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and a Nord branded truly wireless earbuds.