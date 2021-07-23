The OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched in India. This makes for the third in the Nord series of phones to be launched in the country and succeeds the OnePlus Nord first launched in 2020. The latest Nord 2 comes is now faster and has a bigger battery as well. Read on for the complete details.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G specs

The OnePlus Nord 2 is a beast of a phone, powered as it is by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset. There are three variants of the phone having 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB of RAM on the top model. Storage options include 128 GB for the phone with 6 GB and 128 GB of RAM and 256 GB for the top-end model with 12 GB of RAM.

On the front lies a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display having a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a 90 Hz refresh rate apart from support for sRGB and P3. A 4,500 mAh battery keeps the lights on and is backed by a 65 W Warp charging tech for quick energy refills. OnePlus said zero to 100 percent charge is achieved in just 35 mins.

Moving on to the rear, you have a triple camera arrangement which comprises of a 50 MP IMX766 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP mono sensor. OnePlus said the rear camera will allow for shooting 4K videos at a max of 30 fps and Full HD videos at up to 60 fps. OnePlus also said the Sony IMX766 sensor allows 56 percent more light than the first-gen Nord, besides having OIS support as well.

There is also the Nightscape Ultra mode which the company said will allow excellent shots to be taken in areas a dim as just 1 lux. For selfies and video chats, there is the 32 MP Sony IMX615 sensor on the front, which again is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30 fps. The other specialty of the selfie cam is Group Shots 2.0, which is now capable of detecting 5 faces simultaneously.

Other notable features of the phone include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speaker setup, and NFC. The storage though is fixed and can’t be expanded via external memory cards. The phone runs OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus also said the phone will receive two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB model and is going to be available from August 2021. The model is will only come in the Blue Haze color option.

Then there is the 8 GB + 128 GB model priced at Rs. 29,999 and is going to be available from July 28, 2021. Color options include Blue Haze and Gray Sierra.

Lastly, there is the 12 GB + 256 GB model priced at Rs. 34,999. Of this, the model sporting Blue Haze and Gray Sierra shade will be on sale from July 28, 2021, while the same with Green Woods color will start selling from August 2021.

OnePlus Buds Pro

Also announced today is the OnePlus Buds Pro that boasts of adaptive noise cancellation tech that is capable of reducing external noise by 40 dB. The Buds Pro also comes with silicone tips and has shorter metallic stems. Another highlight of the Buds Pro is its triple microphone setup for each earbud to allow for better noise capturing during calls.

There is an Audio ID profiling feature too which OnePlus said will allow for a customized listening experience based on every user’s preferences. It connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth 5.2 and has 94 ms low latency. Running time includes 7 hours without ANC and 5 hours with ANC on. With Warp Charging support, just 10 mins of charging can provide for 10 hours of battery life with both the buds as well as the case,

Price and availability

No pricing info has been revealed yet, nor have there been any details provided about its availability.