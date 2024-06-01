Pixel 9 Leak Reveals Tensor G4 Specs and Benchmarks

A significant leak has unveiled crucial details about Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series, focusing on the new Tensor G4 chip. This leak comes ahead of the expected official announcement at Google’s I/O event in October 2024, providing a glimpse into the future of Google’s flagship smartphones.

Tensor G4 Specifications

The Tensor G4, Google’s latest custom system-on-chip (SoC), is set to power the entire Pixel 9 lineup. Manufactured by Samsung using their 4nm process technology, the Tensor G4 features an octa-core architecture. It includes a prime core clocked at 3.10GHz, three performance cores at 2.60GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.95GHz, coupled with a Mali G715 GPU​. This configuration aims to enhance both performance and energy efficiency, addressing the performance gaps seen in previous Tensor generations.

Benchmark Performance

The leaked Geekbench scores for the Tensor G4 reveal a single-core score of 1082 and a multi-core score of 3121​​. While these benchmarks indicate moderate improvements over its predecessor, it’s essential to note that pre-release benchmarks might not fully represent the final performance. The Tensor G4’s enhanced thermal management, achieved through Samsung’s fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) technology, promises better heat dissipation, allowing for higher clock speeds without overheating​​.

Pixel 9 Series Variants

The Pixel 9 series will consist of three models: the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Each model will feature different display sizes and configurations:

Pixel 9 : Expected to have a 6.3-inch display with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

: Expected to have a 6.3-inch display with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Pixel 9 Pro : Likely to sport a 6.7-inch display with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

: Likely to sport a 6.7-inch display with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Pixel 9 Pro XL: Anticipated to come with a similar 6.7-inch display and memory configuration as the Pro model but might offer additional storage options​​.

Design and Features

The Pixel 9 series is rumored to adopt a new design, departing from the horizontal camera visor seen in previous models. The new design features a more streamlined back panel with the Pro models equipped with three 50MP cameras, supporting 0.5x, 1x, and 5x zoom capabilities. The base model will likely include a dual-camera setup​​. Additionally, the Pro variants are expected to debut with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, enhancing connectivity and precision for location-based services.

AI and Software Enhancements

Google’s focus on AI integration continues with the Tensor G4, aiming to boost AI performance and introduce new user-centric features. This aligns with Google’s strategy of leveraging AI to enhance user experience across its ecosystem, from camera functionalities to predictive text and beyond​.

Expected Launch

The Pixel 9 series is slated for an official launch in October 2024, during Google’s I/O event. This launch will likely coincide with announcements about other Google products and services, setting the stage for a competitive fall season in the smartphone market​​.