Pixel 9 Leak Reveals Tensor G4 Specs and Benchmarks

A significant leak has unveiled crucial details about Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series, focusing on the new Tensor G4 chip. This leak comes ahead of the expected official announcement at Google’s I/O event in October 2024, providing a glimpse into the future of Google’s flagship smartphones.
Tensor G4 Specifications
The Tensor G4, Google’s latest custom system-on-chip (SoC), is set to power the entire Pixel 9 lineup. Manufactured by Samsung using their 4nm process technology, the Tensor G4 features an octa-core architecture. It includes a prime core clocked at 3.10GHz, three performance cores at 2.60GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.95GHz, coupled with a Mali G715 GPU. This configuration aims to enhance both performance and energy efficiency, addressing the performance gaps seen in previous Tensor generations.
Benchmark Performance
The leaked Geekbench scores for the Tensor G4 reveal a single-core score of 1082 and a multi-core score of 3121. While these benchmarks indicate moderate improvements over its predecessor, it’s essential to note that pre-release benchmarks might not fully represent the final performance. The Tensor G4’s enhanced thermal management, achieved through Samsung’s fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) technology, promises better heat dissipation, allowing for higher clock speeds without overheating.
Pixel 9 Series Variants
The Pixel 9 series will consist of three models: the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Each model will feature different display sizes and configurations:
- Pixel 9: Expected to have a 6.3-inch display with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
- Pixel 9 Pro: Likely to sport a 6.7-inch display with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
- Pixel 9 Pro XL: Anticipated to come with a similar 6.7-inch display and memory configuration as the Pro model but might offer additional storage options.
Design and Features
The Pixel 9 series is rumored to adopt a new design, departing from the horizontal camera visor seen in previous models. The new design features a more streamlined back panel with the Pro models equipped with three 50MP cameras, supporting 0.5x, 1x, and 5x zoom capabilities. The base model will likely include a dual-camera setup. Additionally, the Pro variants are expected to debut with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, enhancing connectivity and precision for location-based services.
AI and Software Enhancements
Google’s focus on AI integration continues with the Tensor G4, aiming to boost AI performance and introduce new user-centric features. This aligns with Google’s strategy of leveraging AI to enhance user experience across its ecosystem, from camera functionalities to predictive text and beyond.
Expected Launch
The Pixel 9 series is slated for an official launch in October 2024, during Google’s I/O event. This launch will likely coincide with announcements about other Google products and services, setting the stage for a competitive fall season in the smartphone market.