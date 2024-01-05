Dell Revamps XPS Laptops: New Sizes, AI Power, and Familiar Design

Dell’s XPS laptop lineup is getting a major makeover in 2024, introducing new sizes, powerful AI integration, and a refined design aesthetic. Fans of the premium series can expect familiar performance and elegance alongside exciting innovations.

Key Highlights:

New sizes: Say goodbye to the XPS 15 and 17! Dell welcomes the XPS 14 and 16, filling the gaps between the popular XPS 13 and catering to users who crave larger screens without sacrificing portability.

AI-powered performance: All new XPS models boast Intel Core Ultra processors equipped with AI acceleration engines and neural processing units (NPUs). Expect smoother workflows, enhanced photo and video editing, and improved voice assistance thanks to these intelligent cores.

Minimalist design: The familiar XPS aesthetic gets an update with tone-on-tone machined aluminum bodies made from recycled materials, ultrathin bezels, and a touch function key row that seamlessly integrates with the glass touchpad.

Familiar favorite: The XPS 13 remains a mainstay, retaining its lightweight design and offering options for Full HD Plus, Quad HD Plus, and stunning 3K Plus resolution OLED touchscreens.

Under the Hood: Power with a Focus on AI

The new XPS laptops are powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core Ultra processors, specifically designed for thin and light notebooks. These processors pack a punch, offering performance gains over previous generations while optimizing battery life. However, the real story lies in the integrated AI capabilities. The AI acceleration engine and NPU work together to handle demanding tasks like video editing, image processing, and real-time language translation, delivering a smoother and more efficient user experience.

Sleek and Sustainable: Design with Purpose

Dell hasn’t strayed far from the iconic XPS design language, but they’ve refined it for a modern and sustainable touch. The new laptops maintain the sleek aluminum chassis, now available in Graphite and Platinum, and feature ultrathin bezels that maximize screen real estate. The controversial touch bar from the XPS 13 Plus is gone, replaced by a touch function key row that adapts to your needs, lighting up when required and blending seamlessly into the minimalist aesthetic when not in use.

Variety for Every User: Finding Your Perfect XPS

With the introduction of the XPS 14 and 16, Dell caters to a wider range of users. The XPS 14 offers a sweet spot between portability and screen real estate, perfect for content creators and professionals who demand more than a 13-inch display. The XPS 16 takes over from the larger XPS 15 and 17 models, providing a powerful workstation in a sleek and portable package. Whether you’re a creative professional, a gamer, or a busy executive, there’s an XPS model that fits your needs.

The Future of XPS: Intelligent and Adaptable

Dell’s 2024 XPS refresh marks a significant evolution for the beloved laptop series. By embracing AI features, offering new sizes, and refining the design, Dell positions XPS as a future-proof option for discerning users. While the familiar premium build and performance remain, the focus on AI integration and user convenience signals a commitment to staying ahead of the curve. As technology continues to evolve, so too will the XPS, always adapting to meet the needs of its demanding users.