NVIDIA Supercharges Generative AI with TensorRT-LLM Acceleration

Generative AI has been making significant strides in the realm of personal computing, enhancing various sectors from gaming and creativity to video productivity and development. NVIDIA, a frontrunner in this domain, has recently amplified the power of generative AI on PCs, thanks to its GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX GPUs. These GPUs, equipped with dedicated AI processors known as tensor cores, are now native to over 100 million Windows PCs and workstations.

Key Highlights:

Generative AI on PC now achieves up to 4x faster performance with TensorRT-LLM for Windows.

TensorRT-LLM accelerates inference performance for the latest AI large language models.

NVIDIA has released tools to optimize custom models with TensorRT-LLM.

TensorRT acceleration is now available for Stable Diffusion in popular web UIs.

RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR) version 15 has been released, enhancing video quality.

Generative AI’s Leap with TensorRT-LLM:

Large Language Models (LLMs) have been instrumental in driving productivity. They assist in chat, summarize documents and web content, draft emails and blogs, and are central to new AI software pipelines that can automatically analyze data and generate diverse content. With TensorRT-LLM, a library specifically designed for accelerating LLM inference, developers and end-users can now benefit from LLMs that operate up to 4x faster on RTX-powered Windows PCs. This acceleration is especially beneficial for sophisticated LLM uses, such as writing and coding assistants that provide multiple unique autocomplete results simultaneously.

TensorRT-LLM: Bridging Speed and Proficiency

The acceleration brought by TensorRT-LLM is also advantageous when integrating LLM capabilities with other technologies. For instance, in Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), an LLM is paired with a vector library or vector database. This enables the LLM to deliver responses based on specific datasets, providing more targeted answers. The combination of speed and proficiency offered by TensorRT-LLM ensures smarter solutions for users.

TensorRT’s Role in Accelerating AI Models:

Diffusion models, like Stable Diffusion, are pivotal in creating novel art pieces. Image generation, being an iterative process, can take hundreds of cycles to perfect, especially on underpowered computers. TensorRT is crafted to accelerate AI models through layer fusion, precision calibration, kernel auto-tuning, and other features that significantly enhance inference efficiency and speed. With TensorRT, the speed of Stable Diffusion has doubled, ensuring users spend less time waiting and more time creating.

RTX Video Super Resolution: A Game-Changer:

AI is continually enhancing everyday PC experiences. Streaming video, one of the most popular PC activities, is getting a significant boost in image quality, thanks to AI and RTX. RTX VSR is an innovative AI pixel processing solution that improves streamed video content quality by reducing or eliminating video compression artifacts. The latest RTX VSR version 15 further refines visual quality with updated models, ensuring videos look sharper and crisper.

Summary:

NVIDIA’s recent advancements in TensorRT-LLM for Windows have set a new benchmark in the realm of generative AI. By accelerating the performance of large language models and enhancing the quality of streamed video content, NVIDIA continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of AI and personal computing. As generative AI becomes more integrated into our daily lives, innovations like TensorRT-LLM ensure a faster, more efficient, and high-quality user experience.