Google Introduces AI-Powered Image Generation in Search: Here’s What You Need to Know

In a groundbreaking move, Google has enhanced its AI-powered search feature, known as the Search Generative Experience (SGE), with the capability to generate images directly from text prompts. This innovative feature is set to revolutionize the way users interact with search engines, offering a more interactive and personalized experience.

Key Highlights:

Google’s SGE now supports AI-generated image creation directly from text prompts.

Users can specify the type of image they want, such as a drawing, photo, or painting.

Generated images can be downloaded as PNG files.

The feature is powered by Google’s ImageN text-to-image model.

Strict filtering policies have been implemented to ensure responsible use.

A New Era for Search:

Google’s SGE, which previously introduced a conversational mode in search, is now equipped to generate images using text prompts. This is akin to Bing’s support of OpenAI’s DALL·E 3. The feature allows users to enter a description, such as “draw an image of a flying car,” and receive up to four AI-generated images in the search results. These images can be downloaded or further refined by editing the prompt.

Behind the Scenes:

Powering this feature is Google’s ImageN text-to-image model. Additionally, this capability will soon be integrated into Google Image Search. As users scroll through image search results, if they don’t find the desired image, they can generate a new one using prompts.

Safety Measures in Place:

Given the potential misuse of AI image generation, Google has implemented age restrictions, limiting the feature to users aged 18 and above. The company has also incorporated strict filtering policies to prevent the creation of harmful, misleading, or explicit images. Moreover, the generation of photorealistic faces and images of notable personalities is blocked to prevent misinformation.

Additional Features:

Beyond image generation, SGE now enables users to draft content, allowing customization in terms of length and tone. Whether users want a more serious or casual tone, SGE can adapt accordingly. This writing assistant feature integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace apps, such as Gmail and Google Docs.

Rollout and Availability:

These new features are set to roll out to a select percentage of SGE users initially, with a broader release planned in the coming weeks. Currently, they are available in English in the US, with SGE itself having been introduced in India and Japan recently.

Summary:

Google’s Search Generative Experience is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of search. With the introduction of AI-powered image generation and enhanced drafting capabilities, users can expect a more interactive and enriched search experience. As AI continues to evolve, it’s evident that search engines are set to become more intuitive and user-centric than ever before.