ASUS becomes the No. 2 consumer notebook company in India with a 17.9% market share in Q1 2023

ASUS India, a Taiwanese technology giant, becomes the No. 2 consumer notebook company in India with a 17.9% market share based on unit shipment and registered a 59.8% (QoQ) growth in Q1 2023 as compared to Q4 2022 while the market declined by 41.8% (YoY) in consumer Notebook segment, as per IDC’s Worldwide Personal Computing Devices Tracker, 1Q23 release.

In India, ASUS has kickstarted 2023 with robust product launches across consumer notebook, gaming, and creator series segments. The brand had surpassed the latest innovations across segments by launching some incredible innovations in the market with the launch of the Zenbook S 13 OLED, the world slimmest laptop weighing just 1 Kg. Followed by the Strix Scar series in gaming and the iconic creator series, powered by 13th Gen Intel Core Processors.

With this growth trajectory, ASUS has been one of the strong leaders in the gaming segment as well and is addressing the latest needs of customers with the innovative ROG laptop series.

Commenting on the achievement Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are elated to capture the No. 2 position in the consumer notebook category in India in Q1 2023. This is indeed great teamwork to receive this accomplishment in the very first quarter of the year, which will keep the team motivated and passionate to touch new benchmarks in the coming quarters and help the business grow exponentially in India. With this recognition, we are aligned with our vision and hoping to receive newer and bigger heights in 2023 by offering customers innovative and high-performance devices catering to every segment of customers.”

ASUS is also working towards innovations around health & hygiene concerns and introduced ASUS Antimicrobial Technology recently, which is available in most of the newly launched series of laptops of 2023 in the Consumer Notebook segment. ASUS Antimicrobial Guard inhibits the growth of bacteria, while ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus uses a denser treatment* that also inhibits viruses. The technology is scientifically proven — using the ISO 217021 and 221962 standards — to inhibit virus and bacteria growth by more than 99% over a 24-hour period.