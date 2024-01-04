Dell’s XPS Lineup Gets a Futuristic Makeover: AI, New Sizes, and Familiar Faces

Dell’s XPS laptops have long been synonymous with premium design and performance, and the latest generation is set to shake things up with a focus on AI, new screen sizes, and a familiar yet refined aesthetic. Unveiled at CES 2024, the refreshed XPS lineup boasts three models: the XPS 13, the all-new XPS 14, and the XPS 16, marking a departure from the previous 15-inch and 17-inch offerings.

Key Highlights:

Dell unveils a refreshed XPS lineup featuring new 14-inch and 16-inch models alongside the updated XPS 13.

Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in AI acceleration and dedicated NPUs power the new laptops.

Minimalistic design language with edge-to-edge displays, touch function keys, and glass touchpad with haptic feedback remains a hallmark.

AI-powered features like Windows Copilot integration and context-aware adjustments enhance user experience.

Prices start at $1,300 for the XPS 13, $1,700 for the XPS 14, and $1,900 for the XPS 16.

Under the Hood: AI Takes Center Stage

The new XPS laptops are powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors, which integrate AI acceleration engines and dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs). This translates to smoother performance, especially for AI-powered tasks like video editing, content creation, and even real-time language translation. The XPS lineup also benefits from Windows Copilot integration, allowing users to leverage AI-powered features like voice commands and context-aware suggestions for enhanced productivity.

More Screen Real Estate, Same Sleek Design

Gone are the days of the XPS 15 and 17. The new 14-inch and 16-inch models offer users the choice of larger displays without sacrificing portability. The XPS 13 maintains its compact form factor, while the XPS 14 and 16 boast stunning edge-to-edge InfinityEdge displays with OLED touch options and variable refresh rates for smoother visuals. The minimalist design language remains a highlight, with tone-on-tone machined aluminum bodies, ultrathin bezels, and a seamless glass touchpad with haptic feedback.

Familiar Face, Enhanced Features

The XPS 13, while retaining its familiar design, receives a performance boost and AI enhancements. It remains the lightest of the bunch, weighing just 2.6 pounds, and offers a range of display options, including a stunning 3K Plus resolution OLED touchscreen. The touch function row, a controversial feature introduced in the 2023 XPS 13 Plus, makes a return, offering users a dynamic way to access frequently used functions.

Pricing and Availability

The new XPS lineup starts at $1,300 for the XPS 13, $1,700 for the XPS 14, and $1,900 for the XPS 16. The laptops are available for pre-order now and will ship in the coming weeks.

A Glimpse into the Future of Laptops

Dell’s refreshed XPS lineup represents a significant step forward in laptop design and technology. The focus on AI, larger screen options, and enhanced performance makes these laptops ideal for creators, professionals, and anyone who demands the best from their computing experience. With its sleek design, cutting-edge features, and powerful performance, the new XPS lineup is poised to redefine what premium laptops can achieve.