OnePlus Gears Up to Launch New Tablet in India: What We Know So Far

OnePlus Gears Up to Launch New Tablet in India: What We Know...

OnePlus has once again caught the attention of tech enthusiasts in India with a new teaser. The company recently dropped a hint on Twitter, suggesting that a new tablet is on the horizon. While the name of the tablet hasn’t been officially confirmed, the teaser image leaves little room for doubt that a new tablet is indeed coming.

The Speculated Name: OnePlus Pad Go

According to various sources, the new tablet is likely to be called the OnePlus Pad Go. This device is expected to be a lighter version of the OnePlus Pad, which was announced in India in July. The OnePlus Pad featured an 11.6-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. The OnePlus Pad Go is aimed at being a budget-friendly option, particularly targeting the Indian market.

Launch Date and Series

There’s a buzz that the OnePlus Pad Go might launch in January 2024. This could potentially coincide with the launch of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. However, given that official teasers have started appearing, there might be a change in plans.

What to Expect

Display: Likely to feature an 11.6-inch LCD

Refresh Rate: Speculated to have a 144Hz refresh rate

Brightness: Expected to have 500 nits brightness

Budget-Friendly: Aimed at the Indian market as an affordable option

Launch: Could be launched alongside the OnePlus 12 series

Final Thoughts

OnePlus has teased a new tablet, possibly called the OnePlus Pad Go.

The tablet is expected to be a budget-friendly version of the OnePlus Pad.

Official teasers suggest an imminent launch, although the exact date is not confirmed.

The tablet is likely to feature impressive specs, including a high refresh rate and brightness.

Stay tuned for more updates as we closely follow this exciting development from OnePlus.

Note: All information is based on teasers and leaks; official details are yet to be confirmed.